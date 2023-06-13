BETHLEHEM, NH — Twenty-five graduates were honored during Profile School’s commencement exercises, celebrated June 9th.
Valedictorian Samuel Jacobs started the celebration by singing the National Anthem, followed by an address by Emerson Jette, one of three honor students representing the school’s Leadership Council.
Emerson welcomed all in attendance before launching into a description of a special triad of crops called the Three Sisters, a phenomenon she recently learned about while writing a research paper on agriculture.
“The Three Sisters are made up of corn, beans and squash. These crops can grow fine on their own, but when planted amongst one another, they form a symbiotic relationship. In short, the beans provide essential nitrogen to their counterparts, the corn gives structural support to the beanstalks, and the squash covers the ground to prevent weeds from growing around the beans or the corn … I think the Class of 2023 supports each other in the exact same way. We show up when we don’t have to and we never ask for praise in exchange for kindness.”
Emerson described the many acts of kindness she has witnessed from all her classmates, including when four of her special friends helped her through a life-changing crisis. They “bent over backwards to pick me up off the ground and help me grow again, just like the corn, beans and squash do.
“The kindness that each one of these seniors readily gives without expecting anything in return is palpable … the Class of 2023 has always lifted each other up behind the scenes, rooting for and aiding in our peers’ success.”
During her address, Principal Kerry Bushway highlighted the activities, occupations and accomplishments of the graduating seniors. “The Class of 2023 is a distinctive and irreplaceable group of students. They are resilient and they persevere. They have learned to not let obstacles get in the way … This Class had their first year of High School abruptly disrupted by COVID 19, and subsequently the rest of their High School years.”
Kerry pointed that the students have become “confident individuals and have learned to respectfully push on the boundaries, create new traditions and revive old traditions … They learned to navigate their educational career through their resilience and perseverance.”
Salutatorian Lily Pospesil reminisced about growing up in a small town in New Hampshire for the last 17 years, with her 2023 classmates. She referred to her class as the “generation of change.”
“To some that change is scary, but in my opinion that change is exhilarating because I know who will be bringing about this change and how much better the world will become because of us. In this class of 25 people alone I have witnessed us do extraordinary things, through our ordinary decisions.”
Lily spoke of the memories and good times together as a class, and the acts of kindness that she has witnessed by her fellow students. She also described some of the things her classmates are passionate about, and the accomplishments and acts of community service they have done.
“We are a class of movers, shakers and questioners,” she said. “I am even more confident that our generation will bring about positive change.”
Samuel Jacobs returned to the podium to share some final thoughts with his classmates.
“‘Strive, Achieve, Excel’ has been my family’s motto for as long as I can remember. My Grandpa Dave instilled the values of passion, success, and excellence in my mother and she instilled them in me.” he said. “When I first heard these words, they meant nothing. Yet now, I realized just how important this expression is.”
Samuel spoke of his journey through childhood and into his teen years, and the many pastimes and hobbies he experienced, before he discovered his passion for music and singing.
“I had finally found my passion, something that I was skilled at and would open me up to a plethora of new opportunities … However, over these past four years, I’ve seen all of you be passionate about something.” He encouraged his classmates to strive to discover what they are passionate about.
Samuel went on to describe what “Achieve” should look like. Instead of being discouraged when things don’t work out, he told his classmates that “personal achievement and contentment is more important than recognition from others … Through my failures, I have achieved something more important than conventional success: I’ve achieved inner happiness … I hope after you all strive to find your passion, you achieve what you want, but more importantly, you feel that you’ve achieved contentment with yourself and the world around you.”
In conclusion, Samuel told his classmates that he has witnessed how each of them have excelled. “Watching you all excel has shown me that you persevere through challenges.
“I hope that if you take anything away from this speech and our years together, you will take away this simple three word expression: “strive, achieve, excel … I have absolutely no doubt you all will strive to succeed in your new setting, achieve all your goals in the workforce, and excel at every twist and turn life throws at you.”
Profile School Class of 2023: Adam Bell, Sophia Bell, Alexzander Bond, Alexander Boomhower, Alexander Deschenes, Pierson Freligh, Daniel Huerter, Samuel Jacobs, Emerson Jette, Richard Knapp, Kyan Lahiri-Clements, Alyiah Laleme, Elvis Lawton, Luke Lorentzen, Chloe MacIver, Myles MacKinnon, Charles Morris, Cole Plumley, Lily Pospesil, John Pu-Calan, Rowan Sheehan, Raven Smith, Brody Tors and Robert Whitney.
Scholarships and Awards
Adam Bell: Franconia Ski Club.
Sophie Bell: Towse Award; Franconia Ski Club; Blandin Trust Award; Kinsman Scholarship; Graduating with Highest Honors; NH Scholars.
Pierson Freligh: Blandin Trust Award.
Samuel Jacobs: Kathleen A. Gorgone Award; Blandin Trust Award; American Legion-Strong-Norse Post 68; Roger H. Aldrich Valedictorian Award; Valedictorian Award; Graduating with Highest Honors; NH Scholars.
Emerson Jette: Littleton Rotary Club Award; Littleton Lions Club; Blandin Trust Award; Graduating with Highest Honors; NH Scholars.
Richard Knapp: NH Scholars.
Kyan Lahiri-Clements: Littleton Rotary Club Award; Ricky Southworth Scholarship.
Alyiah Laleme: I Am College Bound Award.
Elvis Lawton: Littleton Rotary Club Award.
Charles Morris: NH Scholars.
Cole Plumley: NH Scholars; Polly Keach Spirit Award.
Lily Pospesil: Lucy Priest Award; Blandin Trust Award; Salutatorian Award; Graduating with Highest Honors; NH Scholars; Malcolm J. Stevenson Leadership Award.
John Pu Calan: Cam “Slim” MacDonald Memorial.
Raven Smith: Eric Herzog Most Improved Student Award.
Brody Tors: NH Scholars.
Robert Whitney IV: Littleton Rotary Club Award; Thomas Giacobbe Award.
