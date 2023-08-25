ST. JOHNSBURY — It was 25 years ago when St. Johnsbury Firefighter Eugene “Geno” McDonough lost his life in the line of duty.
On Sept. 5, 1998, McDonough, age 54 and a 19-year veteran of the department, was helping to fight a raging warehouse fire in Lyndonville, and part of the brick wall collapsed onto him. His death is believed to be the only time a St. Johnsbury firefighter has been killed in action in the department’s 180-year history.
“It definitely was a tragic accident,” said St. Johnsbury Fire Chief Brad Reed, McDonough’s nephew. “It’s just firefighters being aggressive firefighters, and unfortunately, Gene paid the ultimate price that night.”
Reed had just started as a call firefighter three months before the fire at what was called the PMI building. He said he arrived to help battle the fire just as an ambulance was leaving with McDonough, who would later be pronounced dead at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
The fire that caused McDonough’s death burned for many hours and leveled one of Lyndonville’s most historic buildings.
McDonough had been among the first to arrive from St. Johnsbury in Engine 3 to help fight the fire. Joining him were Capt. Will Rivers, firefighters Richard Reed, Dave Brown and Joel Tremblay and Chief Troy Ruggles. Rivers suffered minor injuries when the wall collapsed.
Reed said his uncle’s death was a tragic outcome of what can happen to a firefighter on the job.
“We take risks every single day and sometimes they get you,” he said. “That’s what happened that night.”
With fire blazing inside the warehouse, McDonough had opened a door for a hose crew to fight the flames. The door closed and he went back to open it again. At that point, a brick parapet at the top of the roof line fell.
“They’re just a free-standing structure usually made out of brick or block, and it goes up above the roof line, and they used to put them on there because warehouses are just not attractive buildings,” said Reed. “They try to give them a little bit of a decorative feature, but the problem is nothing supports those walls … that decorative feature on top came down and crushed him.”
Reed said his uncle died while fulfilling his calling as a firefighter.
“He was a fire buff through and through; that’s what he wanted to do,” said Reed.
It was later determined that the fire was intentionally set, but no one was ever charged.
McDonough was given a full firefighter’s funeral on Sept. 9, 1998. Hundreds of firefighters from nearby departments and from all over New England, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Canada helped form a funeral procession to honor McDonough’s sacrifice.
About 800 people, including Gov. Howard Dean and Attorney General William Sorrell, attended McDonough’s funeral at North Congregational Church.
People lined Main Street and watched in awed silence as a parade of firefighters, police officers and bagpipers marched by before the church ceremony.
The Elks Club in St. Johnsbury opened its doors for the firefighters to gather after the service. At the event, Chief Ruggles expressed appreciation to the community for its support during such a difficult time.
“The fire department is very grateful for the support from the community. It’s outstanding and it’s been very therapeutic,” he said.
Chief Reed remembers how difficult McDonough’s death was to family and the brotherhood of firefighters. McDonough was a close friend of Chief Reed’s father, Richard.
The chief said even though he was new to firefighting in 1998, the tragedy that hit so close to home did not cause him to question his career path.
“I think my mind was already made up, and it didn’t really make me any more hesitant, but I think it being early on in my career it kinda had a big impact because you just don’t think it’s ever gonna happen to you or somebody you know,” he said. “And being that it did, I think it coming at the beginning of my career really kind of set the tone for what I could expect and make sure that I watch out for everything that we do.”
The 25th anniversary of McDonough’s death will be marked as it has been for years. At the fire house on Main Street, firefighters will gather for a memorial breakfast, followed by the laying of a wreath at McDonough’s memorial near the front entrance of the public safety building.
There will also be a memorial golf tournament on Sept. 8 that generates money toward a scholarship in McDonough’s honor.
The Eugene McDonough Memorial Golf Tournament is held every fall. Thirty-six 4-person teams compete in an 18-hole tournament at the St. Johnsbury Country Club to raise funds for the Eugene McDonough Memorial Scholarship Fund. The scholarship is awarded annually to local students who plan to study in the Fire Science, Emergency Medical, or Law Enforcement fields.
Learn more online at www.stjvt.com/memorial-golf-tournament
Reed said the event draws a strong response each year. “I can’t really remember a year off the top of my head that it hasn’t been full,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.