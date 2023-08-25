ST. JOHNSBURY — It was 25 years ago when St. Johnsbury Firefighter Eugene “Geno” McDonough lost his life in the line of duty.

On Sept. 5, 1998, McDonough, age 54 and a 19-year veteran of the department, was helping to fight a raging warehouse fire in Lyndonville, and part of the brick wall collapsed onto him. His death is believed to be the only time a St. Johnsbury firefighter has been killed in action in the department’s 180-year history.

