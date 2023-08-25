Emergency Medical Services play a pivotal role in safeguarding public health and well-being even as they face budget constraints and challenges recruiting and retaining staff.
Michael Wright, longtime CEO of CALEX, says working in the EMS field provides an incredibly rewarding experience but headwinds across the industry need to be resolved to ensure the critical service remains sustainable.
CALEX is one of several EMS providers in the region, which increasingly are looking to regionalization and operational efficiencies and hope there are some fundamental fixes for systemic problems on the horizon.
CALEX serves 10 towns from Walden to Concord, covering 250 square miles, with 25 staff between administration and the EMTs, AEMTs and paramedics that respond to emergency calls and help with patient transports, for a total of about 2,800 calls per year.
But like other EMS providers across the state and nation, CALEX is having to overcome some serious challenges.
Wright said the biggest facing EMS providers across the nation is recruitment and retention of new staff, and revenue models that don’t match the cost to provide the EMS care.
Low wages and reimbursement rates from Medicare, Medicaid and insurance policies that fail to meet actual expenses and a job market that has EMS staff leaving for much more lucrative positions have created conditions that make it difficult to run EMS departments, which in the past often relied on volunteers who are no longer available.
Wright said the fact that people can sometimes make as much money working at a restaurant, or many times more in the trades, is hard to overcome.
“Everyone’s offering these bonuses and incentives and everyone’s just trying to be very, very competitive and that just makes it very challenging for EMS because we’re within this limited budget,” said Wright.
According to a report prepared for the Vermont Legislature in January by the Vermont Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee, Wright’s concerns are widespread.
“In many areas of the state EMS services are struggling to meet even the basic needs of the community,” stated the report. “The challenges seen across the United States with EMS services closing or States needing to intervene due to complete EMS system collapse is a reality. Vermont is struggling with similar staffing issues and needs a sustainable funding model to continue to provide high quality, equitable care across all our communities.”
The report cited sourcing sustainable funding, workforce development and education as the three critical elements that needed immediate legislative attention. Statewide there are on average 326 ambulance calls per day.
“Years of inadequate reimbursement for services rendered, unreliable levels of local, state and federal support, and the pressure of the global pandemic have pushed our fragile system and those who serve our communities to the point of crisis,” added the report. “Not all areas in Vermont have access to adequate, equitable, and efficient emergency care and specialized transport, for those who suffer from a medical emergency or traumatic injury.”
Wright said, though, that he has hopes some changes will help move the needle. He cited expected increases to Medicaid rates to match Medicare rates as a step in the right direction.
“It won’t be a fix all, but it’s a start,” said Wright.
He also credited new programs that provide free training to EMTs and paramedics as helpful to lower the high bar to joining an EMS squad. Programs like this help get prospective EMTs through the door because traditionally they have had to pay for their training up front and get reimbursed by the EMS. New programs relieve that burden from both the trainee and the service. This approach has drawn the support of the Congressional delegation as well, with Sen. Bernie Sanders nominating the Northern Vermont Area Health Education Center serving Caledonia County to receive $105,000 from a congressionally directed spending request to provide free EMS training to young people in rural communities to build skills and grow interest in the profession. That request, though, still needs to make it through the Congressional budget process.
“We’ve got to start looking at how we can make this more of a career, with better wages, better benefits, a retirement plan for everyone,” he said. “We’ve got to look at making this a career and keeping people … increasing those wages and benefits to recruit people into this field because it’s and amazing field.”
“Next year will be 30 years for me. It feels like I’ve been in the field like five years,” said Wright. “It’s been a very amazing career for me … it’s an exciting career. We’re here to save people and do good things. We just have to come together and look at what we have for resources and how we can tweak the system to utilize the resources as best as we can.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.