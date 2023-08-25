2023 Salute To First Responders: Hardwick Flooding Prompts Public Safety Response

HARDWICK — The aftermath of the flooding in Hardwick on the night of July 10 and early the following morning left the town — and the homes, businesses and roads within it — in the midst of a sudden and unexpected crisis.
The severe flooding damaged houses and buildings as well as washed out roads and bridges. Both the Cooper Brook and Lamoille River rose with the heavy rainfall and served as two of the facilitators in the devastation.
During the flooding, the Hardwick Police and Fire Departments were looked to and relied on for a number of duties, both the night of the flooding and morning after but also as Hardwick attempted to rebuild and return to normalcy in the days that followed.
“The [departments] did a great job [the night of] and they were still out there helping and trying to fix things [afterwards],” Hardwick Police Chief Mike Henry said.
The Hardwick Fire and Police Departments stood by all night throughout the disaster, directing residents away from high water — as did the Town Crew — closing roads, setting up cones and redirecting water.
The Hardwick PD and FD also assisted in the evacuation of six families for their residences the night of the flooding. Residents on Granite Street, Cottage Street and Wolcott Street were advised to evacuate that night.
Henry noted that approximately 40 people stayed at the town’s emergency shelter at Hazen Union High School, which was also assisted by members of the Hardwick FD and PD.
“The day after the flood, we opened up a distribution center in the senior center next to the police department,” Henry said. “We received donations of fans, dehumidifiers, cleaning supplies and personal supplies.”
The center was subsequently staffed by volunteers from the Hardwick Neighbor to Neighbor group from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day and remained open until July 30. There was also quite a few volunteers that came to help outside of the Hardwick area to help staff the distribution center.
“HPD helped transport items from the distribution center to people in need within the community who could not get to the distribution center,” Henry said. “The Civic Standard was tasked with organizing volunteers who helped people clean out their homes.”
An estimated 70% of the town’s back roads had been damaged from the flooding with several being washed out and impassable. Heavily traveled Routes 14, 15 and 16 were all affected and experienced varying closures.
The impact also caused the temporary closing of local businesses, with some taking days or even weeks to reopen.
Responsibilities of the Hardwick Police and Fire Departments also included removing trees and debris from the roadways, blocking off flooded roadways and reporting closed state roads to VTrans.
