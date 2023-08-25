2023 Salute To First Responders: K-9 Unit Plays Important Role For VSP And Newport PD

A Vermont State Police K9 in front of a VSP cruiser. (File Photo via Vermont State Police)

Man’s best friend is also an essential component to the Newport and Vermont State Police Departments.

VSP K9 Unit Coordinator Richard Slusser says the role the K9 units have is a very important one, responding to approximately 400 calls of service each year mostly involving narcotics, missing people, evidence recovery, sweeps for dignitaries, demonstrations and fugitives.

