2023 Salute To First Responders: K-9 Unit Plays Important Role For VSP And Newport PD

Man’s best friend is also an essential component to the Newport and Vermont State Police Departments.
VSP K9 Unit Coordinator Richard Slusser says the role the K9 units have is a very important one, responding to approximately 400 calls of service each year mostly involving narcotics, missing people, evidence recovery, sweeps for dignitaries, demonstrations and fugitives.
“[They are most important] because of their nose,” Slusser said. “They locate things we cannot such as people, explosives and narcotics.
“The [K9 units] help establish probable cause and they’re also used to protect us and the public from assaultive persons,” Slusser said. “The teams have assisted and continue to assist in missing people or illegal activity that would otherwise go unsolved.”
The St. J Barracks are one of two in the Northeast Kingdom that rely on K9 units to assist on cases. Newport Police currently has K9 Ozzy in the department, with Officer Josh Lillis as the handler. The duo have been working together since 2018.
“Having a K9 team is important to give our community the best response we have available,” Newport Police Chief Travis Bingham said. “Not only is our K9 team a tool and resource for solving crimes, deterring crimes and finding missing people; it is a great community outreach tool. Everyone loves to see a working dog regardless if its police or another discipline they have been trained to do.
“Ofc. Lillis and K9 Ozzy spend a lot of time doing K9 demos all over the northern part of the state to showcase their talent and capabilities. The team has had many successful deployments and has made a reputable name for themselves amongst the K9 teams in Vermont.”
For the last two years, Ofc. Lillis and K9 Ozzy have been named “K9 Team of the Year.” The award is given out at the annual Canine Association meeting every February and is awarded to the best overall team in Vermont.
“These awards show the time and commitment that Ofc. Lillis and K9 Ozzy have put in to be successful in the real world deployments,” Bingham said.
Lyndon Police Chief Jack Harris retired his Bloodhound this past April and there is not currently a K9 within the department.
K9 Ozzy is a six-year-old Belgian Malinois, which is a breed specific for police work. When he was purchased, he had very little training. Ofc. Lillis spent 18 weeks at the Police Academy going through Drug Certification and Patrol Certification.
“Making the team a ‘Dual Purpose’ function,” Bingham said. “Meaning they can do both drugs and patrol work. Single purpose canines are usually more specific for a particular use like bomb detection or cadaver. However, there are some agencies in Vermont that have just drug detection canines.”
Patrol certification entails human tracking, apprehension of criminals, handler protection, building searches, area searches, evidence recovery and very strict obedience. To maintain these certifications after their graduation from the academy, they must do 16 hours a month of training and complete an annual certification in drug detection and patrol.
Eventually, the K9 team works a regular shift like all other officers. However, they remain on call if needed outside their regular scheduled shift. There is also a designated take home cruiser that is specifically designed for a K9.
“Calls for service can vary depending on the need,” Bingham said. “Calls of service can range from a drug sniff of a motor vehicle, tracking a suspect that has fled from a scene, missing person tracks, building searches, scene and handler protection. All of which are really important to any case we come across. Having the availability of a K9 is another tool and resource we have at our disposal. That is why it is important to stay fine-tuned in all areas of their training because they never know what call they might respond to next.”
Ofc. Lillis is the third K9 handler at Newport PD. Mike Glodgett and K9 Onde were the first K9 team at the department from 1994-2004 and Bingham was the second team from 2006-2018 — having two K9’s in that span, Odin and Dax.
“It’s hard to put a quantitative number on the worth of a K9 team,” Bingham said. “Since Ofc. Lillis and K9 Ozzy have been together the Northeast Kingdom has been provided with quality services when they are called upon.”
A few notable deployments by Ofc. Lillis and Ozzy included tracking suspects and fugitives for miles before catching them as well as multiple drug sniffs resulting in large amounts of seized drugs and cash.
“The effort and training they put in off-duty and on-duty shows in their overall performance,” Bingham said. “I am proud to have them as part of our team at Newport Police Department and serving the community the best way they can.”
The VSP K9 teams are first trained by the VSP K9 training unit; the multi-purpose (patrol/narcotics) attend 26 weeks of basic training before returning to their barracks for regular patrol. They then continue in-service training on a monthly basis to maintain their certification.
As for the handlers, they come from all over the state — ranging from some with 15 years of experience working subsequent K9s to handlers that are still going through classes and don’t currently have an assigned dog. Regardless, all handlers are chosen after tryouts and backgrounds.
The handler also chooses the name and the breed. Newer dogs, from 2020 on, are named with a certain first letter based on what year they went through training. For instance, the 2022 class, which uses “C” names are called Carbon, Cash and Cobra.
Patrol dog breeds are German Shepard, Belgian Malinois, Dutch Shepherds and mixes of such. Bomb dogs are all Labrador Retrievers and the VSP’s HRD (human remains detection) dog is a Plott Hound.
When the VSP K9 unit began in 1954, it consisted of just two bloodhounds which were acquired from the Massachusetts State Police. Over the years the VSP K9 unit, which consisted of only hounds until 1971, was responsible for numerous finds on missing people and fugitives.
Fast forward to 2020, Plott Hound K9 Loki was acquired to renew the hound program after almost 30 years after realizing the limitations of the patrol tracking teams. Loki was trained in tracking/trailing and human remains detection with New Hampshire State Police along with her handler Trooper Christian Hunt.
The K9 unit was also able to secure the former Windsor prison farm as a training site where there are multiple buildings accessible for scenarios and approximately 1,000 acres for the teams to practice and train.
In 2023, the K9 unit consists of multiple teams including patrol/narcotics, bomb and HRD. Moving forward, the K9 unit is looking to train 1-2 GSR (gun shot residue) in the next year. Those teams will assist in the detection of firearms and gun shot residue on people and at scenes.
