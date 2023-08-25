LYNDON — When catastrophic floods battered the state, the Lyndonville Fire Department’s swiftwater rescue team sprang into action.
Ten members of the team were deployed in July to the hard-hit Ludlow area where they assisted with a massive response.
“We did some rescues and evacuations,” said the team’s technical rescue director Marc Brown, noting south central Vermont had “really bad incidents.”
That moment was more than a decade in the making.
Brown, 55, helped found the swiftwater rescue squad 15 years ago in response to a growing number of water incidents, whether they involve swimmers, boaters, cars into rivers, or floods.
“It was a need,” Brown said.
That need has only grown in recent years.
“We’re getting way more water more often,” Brown said. “The hundred-year floods are now the 20-year floods.”
Following the devastating floods of Hurricane Irene in 2011, efforts to turn the swiftwater rescue team into something more professional and organized picked up steam.
It has steadily grown to approximately 15 members who go through specialized training each month, in addition to their normal diet of trainings and call-outs.
Those members form three 5-member teams consisting of mostly Lyndonville personnel, with a couple of members from other departments.
Each team consists of a team leader, a logistics person, and three crew members.
Ten of those team members are state certified in swiftwater rescue, cold water rescue, boat operations, ice rescue, high- and low-angle rescue, and so on; other team members are in the process of becoming certified.
“The more you train, the better you get,” Brown said. “With a technical rescue there’s so many variables, especially with water, because you can’t see what’s underneath.”
Whiles some fire department responses rely on quick action, water rescues are more methodical.
“When we go to floods, it’s dirty looking water, and you have to make sure you’re protecting everyone that’s in that water. Be it the suits that they wear, the helmets, the special boots, and of course the boats,” Brown said. “There are multiple things underneath the surface of that water just waiting for an opportunity.”
Lyndonville’s swiftwater rescue team has affiliated itself with the state Urban Search and Rescue Task Force One. They are counted as a “state asset.”
That has LFD allowed them to tap into state funding for equipment for specialized equipment.
Through the state, the department is slated to receive two inflatable boats with motors, valued at $15,000 to $20,000 per boat, on top of a $7,500 motor they received from the state earlier this year.
Once the new boats arrive, Lyndonville Fire will have three boats, one for each team.
While Lyndonville’s swiftwater team assists with state responses, they maintain a presence in town at all times.
“If Vermont’s getting a lot of water, Lyndonville’s getting water too, so we try to keep at least one team in Lyndonville for the local stuff,” Brown said.
For Brown, a 37-year firefighter and 15-year LFD member, his proudest moments with the swiftwater rescue team have not involved incident responses.
Rather, he is most impressed with the team’s preparation and dedication, noting they are on-call firefighters who balance their LFD responsibilities with work, family and other responsibilities.
“The biggest pride I have is everybody come together, everybody on the team coming together doing more training and getting more certifications,” Brown said. “It is a lot of extra time. I’m proud they’re taking that initiative to do that.”
