2023 Salute To First Responders: Making The Right Call When It Comes To Public Safety

Working the communication equipment in the St. Johnsbury Dispatching Center on a recent afternoon is Anthony Skelton. He serves as the communications director at the dispatch center. (Photo by Dana Gray)
In times of crisis, knowing whom to contact for assistance can be a matter of life and death. Properly understanding when to call 911, when to reach out to the local police, or when to report incidents to other authorities is essential for ensuring a swift and appropriate response. To help the public make informed decisions during emergencies, here is a guide on the appropriate course of action for various situations.
The 911 emergency hotline remains the primary point of contact for life-threatening situations, crimes in progress, and incidents requiring immediate attention. If you witness or experience any of the following scenarios, do not hesitate to dial 911:
• Medical Emergencies: When someone is seriously injured or experiencing a life-threatening medical condition.
• Crimes in Progress: If you observe a crime unfolding, such as a robbery, assault, burglary, or domestic violence.
• Fire and Hazards: For reporting fires, gas leaks, or hazardous material spills that pose imminent danger.
• Suspicious Activities: When you notice suspicious behaviors, individuals, or packages that could jeopardize public safety.
While 911 is for immediate emergencies, local police departments should be contacted for non-life-threatening incidents that still require police assistance. These may include:
• Vandalism and Property Damage: Report incidents like graffiti, property damage, or thefts that have already occurred but do not require an immediate response.
• Noise Complaints: For disturbances caused by loud parties, construction, or other noise-related issues that are not emergencies.
• Minor Traffic Accidents: Involving minor property damage and no injuries, where immediate medical attention is not required.
It’s crucial to use the local police contact number for non-emergency situations, as it keeps the 911 lines available for more critical incidents.
Certain situations may not fall under the jurisdiction of the police or require immediate emergency response. For these concerns, it’s best to report to specific agencies or authorities:
Utility Issues: Report lines down, power outages, internet outages, and water leaks to the appropriate local utility service, such as Green Mountain Power or Lyndonville Electric, Spectrum, Consolidated Communications, or your local water department.
Fire Code or Health Violations: Report violations of fire code (such as a lack of smoke detectors in an apartment) and health issues to the appropriate town contact, such as a health officer or code compliance officer.
Reports of Attempted Scam or Fraud: You can report attempted scams or fraud to the Vermont Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program at 1-800-649-2424.
Understanding when to report to other authorities ensures that specialized teams can address these issues appropriately.
By familiarizing ourselves with the appropriate channels of communication during emergencies, we empower ourselves to act responsibly and aid in maintaining the safety and security of our communities. Remember, quick and informed action can make all the difference in safeguarding lives and property.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.