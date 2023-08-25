2023 Salute To First Responders: Meet Mr. And Mrs. Ron Morse - The Most Senior And The Newest Member Of Barnet Fire & Rescue

BARNET — Coincidentally, both the longest-serving, and newest recruit on the Barnet Fire & Rescue squad share a home, and a last name, and that’s because they’ve been together for 50 years - married 48.
Ron Morse, chief of the fire department since 1991 and a member since 1980, and his wife, Deborah, a longtime supporter of the fire house and its devoted team, joined officially in January of this year, after retiring as a nurse from the women’s wellness practice at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
The couple moved to Barnet when they were married and started their family, parenting two daughters, now grown and living in the Northeast Kingdom. Ron and Deborah have three grandchildren.
Deborah is the support person officially for the department, though that’s a varied volunteer hat and can include anything from serving as the fire house janitor to helping back up CALEX at an emergency by gathering critical information from patients, understanding what’s on the trucks to help quickly deploy needed materials, to assisting with CPR and patients’ medications.
She’s excited to be part of some new energy infusing the Barnet Fire & Rescue, and while she understands a lot about the history and work through her husband, now being officially a member comes with a sense of duty that sends her into motion at the sound of the alarm along with Ron.
He’s been retired from the United States Postal Service for 15 years.
Deborah said Ron not too long ago said to her, “Deb, you can really do a lot more than be janitor, and we had someone come in and teach CPR.”
Not long after that introductory CPR course was taught, Michael Wright, the CEO of CALEX, came down to the fire department, where he taught a more in-depth introductory EMS responder course for Deb and a handful of new EMS recruits who have joined the ranks. They went from just two EMS responders to seven thanks to the new infusion of volunteers and Wright’s training help.
Ron Morse said the class was held at Barnet Fire & Rescue in May and about a dozen people attended.
“There was a huge difference between what Mike taught us and the little quick version,” for CPR training, Deborah said. The training they got through CALEX was in depth and prepared them to qualify for a new minimum first-step state license in EMS for new responders. It’s a new entry classification, Ron explained, introduced just last year to help with the critical need for additional volunteers out in the communities.
The 16-hour course enabled the new recruits to back up the fire department at scenes and take stock of safety at incidents, gather critical information, help with bleeding control, assist with medications, and to administer life-saving steps from Narc-an to glucose, or even a Vermont specialty to help when someone needs sugar due to their diabetes, maple syrup.
Ron said, “It’s a Vermont-produced glucose!”
Barnet teams with Peacham for mutual aid and the new recruits including Deborah are working to come up to speed on how the mutual aid response works, as well as working with CALEX at scenes, helping to get equipment and more.
When the couple now 74 (Ron) and 69 (Deborah) were raising their daughters and living very near the town clerk’s office, and within ear shot of the fire bell, they would make sandwiches and drinks to take to the volunteer firefighters and EMS crews in their adopted hometown.
Since Deborah was a career nurse, she has medical training, but has to be careful to not over-step the bounds of what she’s allowed to do as a newly-minted level one EMS responder in Vermont.
“I have to be careful and step back. We have a lot of elders and a lot of slips and falls,” said Deborah. The couple said CALEX does not get paid unless they transport, and as volunteers they try to help as much as they can with local calls for help to assist both the ambulance service and their local community to the best of their ability.
The department early this summer helped with a Barnet Library summer reading program and had a retirement dinner in the winter for the outgoing assistant chief, who was honored at the Barnet Town Meeting in early March. The building housing the department is used as a community space and can even be rented for showers or family events for a small donation, and if a small donation is too much, they can use it for free, said Ron.
The fire house was built by students and teachers at St. Johnsbury Academy.
Ron helped to bring in many significant grants from a quarter million dollars for an engine to grants for all sorts of equipment needs for the department through the years, but he’s quick to say it’s been a team effort, with many of the fire department volunteers at his side working to make strides to serve the community.
Joining the department was a thought Ron had the very first winter the couple lived in Barnet.
“The siren would go off up at the town clerk’s office. It would wake me up in the middle of the night, I said I might as well see what’s going on,” recalled Ron with a smile of his early interest in checking out the Barnet Fire & Rescue. He served under then Chief Harold Dunbar in the early days.
It was at town meeting that Deborah mentioned Ron was curious about the department, and he kicked her under the table, but got a quick earful about how much the department would love to him to join their ranks of the department, which is a paid on-call department.
The equipment has come a long way since the early days.
Ron recalled when there was a pickup truck with a water tank, an old military grade Jeep for forest fighters, and a milk tanker in service, too, for hauling water.
The numbers in the department have fallen off in recent years and it’s been tough building back the ranks.
“It hasn’t made a turnaround yet,” said Ron. There are more training opportunities and recruitment efforts underway and ideas and incentives to get people interested, he said.
They have about 15 on the roster, and just about half of those are active, so it’s a lean department in need of new members, especially people who are available during the daytime hours, stressed Ron.
Of his long service, going from firefighter to captain to assistant chief then to chief many moons ago, Ron said, “It’s one of those jobs if you’re not a jerk, you don’t lose.”
Though Ron’s been chief for many years and on the department more than 40, he still considers the role an avocation, something he chooses to do, and is passionate about, one that comes with an incredible sense of duty and adrenaline rush. “Sometimes you have luck and you have a good save, and other times, it’s too late,” he said of how calls can vary.
The work is fulfilling, said Morse, and important to the town, and he said it’s been his honor to fill the role he has as a longtime firefighter and chief for the Barnet department.
“Building fires have changed a lot over the last 50 years,” he said, going from mostly natural materials to much synthetics today, and they see building materials that are “twice as hot and burn twice as fast.”
Giving back to the town they call home is important to the couple, said Deborah.
“It’s very satisfying,” said Ron Morse.
The chief added they are grateful for the crew of volunteers working with them now, and all who have served through the years.
A number of career firefighters began in Barnet and moved on to other departments, noted Ron, and while that’s a loss when they move on, ultimately, “It’s a good thing,” he said, that their training and service go on and benefit communities elsewhere through their important work.
To find out more about joining the Barnet Fire & Rescue, contact Chief Ron Morse at firechief@barnetvt.org or stop into the Barnet Fire & Rescue house on the first and third Tuesday nights at 7 p.m., or call the fire house at 802-633-3800.
