2023 Salute To First Responders: Meet Mr. And Mrs. Ron Morse - The Most Senior And The Newest Member Of Barnet Fire & Rescue

Deborah and Ron Morse. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

BARNET — Coincidentally, both the longest-serving, and newest recruit on the Barnet Fire & Rescue squad share a home, and a last name, and that’s because they’ve been together for 50 years - married 48.

Ron Morse, chief of the fire department since 1991 and a member since 1980, and his wife, Deborah, a longtime supporter of the fire house and its devoted team, joined officially in January of this year, after retiring as a nurse from the women’s wellness practice at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.

