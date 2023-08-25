2023 Salute To First Responders: The Men & Women Who Protect And Serve Among Us

Area police agencies are staffed by public servants in position to protect and serve. Below is a roster of personnel at several area departments with the number of years they have served with that department. It may not in every case reflect the total number of years the person has spent in law enforcement.
ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE DEPARTMENT
1187 Main Street
802-748-2314
Chief Timothy Page (six years); Capt. D. Jason Gray (23 years); Lt. Mark Bickford (20 years); Cpl. George Johnson, (11 years); Cpl. Steven Hartwell, (nine years); Ofcrs. Davis Guyer (three years), Jasmine Hendry (1½ years), McKendrick Johnson (two months), Craig Watrous (five years).
LYNDONVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
316 Main Street
802-626-1272
Jack Harris, Chief of Police (20 years); Ofcrs. Daniel Renaudette (18 months); Robert Gerrish (three months).
VERMONT STATE POLICE ST. JOHNSBURY
1068 Route 5, Suite 1
802-748-3111
Lt. Owen Ballinger, Station Cmndr. (24 years); Patrol Commanders, Sgt. Matthew Tarricone (11 years); Sgt. Sean Brennan (11 years); Sgt. Jonathan Duncan (seven years). Troopers Jason Schlesinger (13 years); Jason Haley (nine years); David Hastings (seven years); Chad Weikel (six years); Tyler Davidson (five years); David Garces (five years); Luke Rodzel (four years); Adam Aremburg (four years); Ryan Butler (four years); Evan Johnson (three years); Kyle Fecher (three years); Gabriel Schrauf (three years); Elisabeth Plympton (three years); Colin Connery (two years); Griffin Pearson (two years); David Wicks (one year).
NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT
222 Main Street
802-334-6733
Chief Travis R. Bingham, (19 years, chief since 2020; Sgt. Nicolas Rivers (21 years, sgt. since 2020); Sgt Charles Moulton (15 years, sgt. since 2014); Royce Lancaster (25 years, school resource officer since 2021); Ofcrs. Aaron Lefevbre (14 years); David Jacobs (12 years); Joshua Lillis (two years, K9 officer since 2018); Tanner Jacobs (eight years); Cody Smith (five years); Colin Sykes (five years); James LeClair (four years); Nicholas Keithan (two years); Jonathan Morin (one year).
BRADFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
172 North Main Street
802-222-4727
Chief Russell Robinson (10 years, five as chief); Chief of Police; Sgt David Shaffer (2 1/2 years); administrative assistant Carole Taylor.
HARDWICK POLICE DEPARTMENT
56 High Street
802-472-5475
Interim Chief Michael Henry (20 months); Cpl Steven Mitchell (one year); dispatcher/executive assistant/officer Scott Gagnon (four years); Patrolmen Andrew Force (one year); Paul Barnard (one year), William Morley (one year), Chad Stacey (p/t, three years), George Sheldrick (one year); Ptlmn./Cpl. Steven Mitchell (one year).
CALEDONIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
970 Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury
802-748-6666
Sheriff James Hemond (elected November 2022, took office Feb. 1; with department 12 years); Lt. Brandon Thrailkill (three years); Sgt. Steven Gadapee (five years); deputies Stephanie Anderson (five years); Tyler Deos (five years); Gilbert Roberts (five years); Patrick McLaughlin (approaching 10 years). New hires Kevin Horner, Michael Jolley, Joseph Hensel.
ORLEANS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
5578 Route 5, Derby
802-334-3333
Sheriff Jennifer Harlow (three years); Lt. Richard Wells (2 1/2 years); Lt. Thomas Hanlon (16 years); Cpl. Cory Bingham (21 years); Deputies Douglas Morrill (five years), Jeremy Cotnoir (four years); Carmen Visan (one year); Andrew Gonyaw (one year); David Jacobs (two years); Dale Woodworth (one year); Robert Partridge (four years); Michael Glodgett (two years); Royce Lancaster (seven years); Mark Hinton (one year); Dale Woodworth (one year); Chase Walters (five months). Civilian: Al Lambert (14 years); Michael Greenwood (four years).
VERMONT STATE POLICE - DERBY BARRACKS
35 Crawford Road, Derby
802-334-8881
Lt. Andrew Jensen, Station Commander (19 years); Detective Sgt. Clark Lombardi (19 years); Sgt. Daniel Lynch (seven years); Sgt. Joshua Mikkola (seven years); Detective Trooper Jason Danielson (seven years); Detective Trooper Mark Pohlman (seven years); Troopers Ian Alford (four years); Richard Berlandy (four years); Brian Connor (12 years); Abigail Drew (12 years); Jeffrey Ferrier (nine years); James Gallup (one year); Kimberly Harvey (three years); Aaron Leonard (four years); Kali Lindor (four years); Logan Miller (three years); Jesse Nash (one year); Anthony Rice (three years).
NEW HAMPSHIRE
LITTLETON POLICE DEPARTMENT
2 Kittredge Lane
603-444-7711
Chief Paul J. Smith (31 years); Deputy Chief James Gardiner (16 years); Sgt. David Wentworth (13 years); Sgt. James Hamel (three years); Det. Sgt. Scott Powers (seven years); Det. Jillian Myers (seven years); Master Patrol Officer Justin Barnum (nine years); Master Patrol Officer Kyle Audit (seven years); Ofcrs. Christopher Wilkins (three years); Benjamin Trapletti (two years); Andrew Eastman (two years); Jordan Bergeron (one year); Maiuly Roman (one year); Timothy Monahan (part-time, two years).
FRANCONIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
816 Main Street
603-823-7025
Chief Martin A. Cashin (11 years); Sgt. Ryan Jarvis (six years); Ofcrs. Kerry Pomeroy (three years), Zachary Bushway (two years p/t), Jeff Dube (19 years p/t).
WHITEFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT
56 Littleton Road
603-837-9086
Chief Edward Samson III (15 years, 11 as chief); Sgt. Maxwell Hodgdon (six years); Cpl. Dakota Lurvey (one year). Ofcrs. Jennifer Lemoine (five years); Michael Laska (one year), Benjamin Lalonde (one year).
NORTHUMBERLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT
10 Station Square, Groveton
603-636-1430
Chief Peter Pelletier (2017) 35 years total in police work; Admin. Assistant Michelle Randall (2017) 16 years; Lt. William Daisey, Jr. (2019) 19 years; Ofcrs. Richard Ball II (2022) 29 years; James Dagesse (2022) one year; Emelia Campbell (2023) seven years. Part Time: Ofcrs. Jonathan Imperial (2022) 13 years; Corey Riendeau (2022) 23 years); Dennis Gale (2022) six years; Barney Valliere (2022) 43 years; Brian Matson (2019) seven years; Sharon Kopp (2020) 30 years; Brian Jenkins (2022) eight years.
COLEBROOK POLICE DEPARTMENT
17 Bridge Street
603-237-4487
Chief Paul Rella (2 1/2 years); Sgt. David Radun (21 years); Cpl. Cole Noyes (six years); Ofcr. Joshua Lindor (two years); Ofcr. Zachary Bishop (2 1/2 years), many part timers.
