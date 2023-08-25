2023 Salute To First Responders: The Sheffield-Wheelock Fire Department’s Remote Rescue Unit
Jim Hinman drives the East Burke Volunteer Fire Brigade Remote Rescue Unit in the Fall Festival Parade Saturday. On the back of the unit is Emmitt Hinman. (PHOTO BY TODD WELLINGTON)

The Sheffield-Wheelock Fire Department’s Remote Rescue Unit does the impossible.

The team rescues injured people in the most challenging places including bicyclists on Kingdom Trails, hikers deep in the woods and injured skiers, snowboarders and snowmobilers during the winter.

