2023 Salute To First Responders: The Sheffield-Wheelock Fire Department’s Remote Rescue Unit

The Sheffield-Wheelock Fire Department’s Remote Rescue Unit does the impossible.
The team rescues injured people in the most challenging places including bicyclists on Kingdom Trails, hikers deep in the woods and injured skiers, snowboarders and snowmobilers during the winter.
“The Remote Rescue Unit is a specialized four wheeler with a special built trailer,” said Sheffield-Wheelock Fire Chief Shane Lanpher. “And essentially, its function is to access remote areas. Places you can’t get to with a pick-up or a vehicle.”
The goal is to deliver the injured from inaccessible areas to ambulance crews.
“This is an apparatus that we can quickly get to people,” said Lanpher. “We can bring equipment and personnel in. The trailer is set with what’s called a ‘stokes basket’…You can package a patient, transport a patient - whether they’re back-boarded or whatever - and bring them out to where they can be transferred into an ambulance.”
The remote rescue team will also transport personal and forest fire equipment into remote areas.
The unit was developed in 2006.
“The trailer was custom built for us by Lyndon Institute’s welding class,” said Lanpher. “When Kirk Fenoff was still there and he was the welding teacher, we kind of took a design that already existed and we tweaked it a little bit and the LI welding class was able to fabricate this for us.”
Chief Lanpher credits former Sheffield-Wheelock Fire Chief Marc Brown for developing the unit.
“Marc Brown did all the leg work and research and got grant money and stuff when he was the chief,” said Lanpher.
But the unit also operates on snowmobile trails.
“One of the big original uses for it - which is still one of its most frequent uses - is the VAST trails in the winter. The snowmobile trails. It’s able to go in the snow, on the snow machine trails.”
After the Sheffield-Wheelock Fire Department developed the remote rescue unit, the East Burke Volunteer Fire Brigade later built their own remote rescue unit to serve their community including Burke Mountain.
But the Sheffield-Wheelock rescue unit is still the second call in East Burke and sometimes they bring the unit to East Burke during Burke Mountain events.
“We’ve been involved in multiple search & rescues for lost skiers at Burke,” said Lanpher. “When they do the big festivals and stuff at the mountain and there’s a lot of mountain bikers, sometimes we’ll actually go stage in Burke Village. Hang out with those guys, just to be centralized. Just pre-planning. Trying to stage equipment where it’s more likely to be needed.”
The team that operates the Sheffield-Wheelock remote unit are the members of the fire department. They are all trained in CPR and first aid and they work with both CALEX Ambulance, Lyndon Rescue or any other ambulance service.
“We do a lot of in-house training with the four-wheeler itself,” said Lanpher. “Our guys are trained enough to be able to help-out. To be able to work with them.”
The toughest part of rescuing injured people in remote areas is not having a trail to travel on.
“Kingdom trails is fairly simple,” said Lanpher. “We usually will get a report that so-and-so is injured on this trail at approximately this waypoint (location). That’s fairly easy because we have a trail to follow and go right in on. But that’s not always the case.”
Last summer, the remote rescue unit was called to rescue lost hikers in the state forest in Sheffield.
There were hiking trails, but the hikers had gotten lost.
“They were able to ping the cell phone that they called to get a GPS coordinate but that doesn’t tell us the best way to get to them,” said Lanpher. “If you draw a straight line on a map to a GPS coordinate, that straight line may take you across a gully or down a ravine or somewhere we can’t get with that unit. So, the trick is to coordinate the best way to get as close as we can and then how to safely get them…Getting the right information and getting us going in the right direction.”
The remote rescue unit and the Sheffield-Wheelock Fire Department are like any other business or community organization.
They are short of staff.
“The biggest need that I think any emergency services has is personnel,” said Lanpher. “We’ve got good equipment, we’ve got good funding, we’ve got good resources. The key to all of this working is good people that are willing to put in the time. This thing does no good if there’s nobody to go in the middle of the day to get it from the fire station and get it where it needs to go.”
If you want to become a member of the Sheffield-Wheelock Fire Department reach out to Chief Lanpher.
