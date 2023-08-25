For mountain rescues, the Granite State relies on a team from New Hampshire Fish and Game and on a large cadre of volunteers on call 24/7.
For nearly two decades, the primary volunteer group in the Franconia Notch and the heart of the White Mountains west of Mt. Washington has been the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team (PVSART), founded in 2005 by Sugar Hill Fire Chief Allan Clark to fill what had been a void.
“At that time, the closest search and rescue was the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team based out of Gorham,” he said. “Over on this side there wasn’t anything. You had to rely on them and they may or may not have been able to respond. They were very helpful, but we needed our own over here.”
PVSART covers a region that extends from Plymouth to the Canadian border.
“We have more calls than any of the other groups,” said Clark.
And as hiking becomes more popular, calls have been on the rise.
“It used to be we would do 25 rescues a year and one or two searches,” said Clark. “Now, that’s double. Our numbers are way up. Last year, we were 45 and are well on course to be over 50 this year.”
Part of the reason for the higher number in 2023 is the abundance of rain, which has made the trails muddy and rocks more slippery, leading to the main cause for a rescue — lower leg injuries.
“We’ve been busy,” said Clark. “We were doing two or three a week.”
Unlike some organizations, where finding volunteers has been a challenge, PVSART is well-staffed.
Its board of directors set a goal of 75 members, but the current membership is running about 91, prompting a moratorium on accepting new members.
“The good part is we can consistently get out 20 rescuers or searchers,” said Clark.
In early August, for the initial report of a child who was missing, PVSART had 45 members on their way at 3 in the afternoon.
“We’ve got great resources, and that’s during the day,” said Clark. “Fish and Game will tell you they struggle to get out four or five on a typical day just because of their workload and vacations in the summer. They work five days a week and rescues are seven days a week.”
Other than medical reasons, PVSART has few requirements for accepting members, who must be 18 or older and who, in addition to being called for searches and rescues, attend several meetings and trainings annually.
On Aug. 12, they had more than 30 turn out for GPS training.
In October, a training session to hone search skills is planned.
To keep up on their skills, the team does simulated rescue training, usually on Artists Bluff Trail in Franconia Notch, which Clark said is a rugged trail to carry a litter on.
Once winter hits, they’ll do some First Aid training.
“About every two months, we’ll do some type of training,” said Clark.
While summers are busy for search and rescues, September and October are the busiest, with September historically the highest month.
Because many people don’t hike in the snowy months, and because it’s easier for back-country skiers to self-evacuate, PVSART is called out for only two or three rescues during an entire winter.
For funding, PVSART has three primary sources.
“Fortunately, we don’t have a lot of expenses and raising money has never been an issue from day one,” said Clark. “We receive direct donations from those who we rescue. And then anybody who’s rescued is encouraged to donate to the New Hampshire Outdoor Council, an umbrella organization it receives donations and issues grants back out.”
One grant allowed PVSART to have an educational session in March on first responder mental wellness, which was taught by a nationally recognized psychologist.
As far as tough rescues, one off of Hi-Cannon Trail involved a young hiker who became disoriented in the fog and fell on the backside of Cannon Mountain between Kinsman Ridge and the Cannon summit.
“It was during one of those nasty storms and it was so foggy on the summit you couldn’t see your hand in front of you and he took a nasty fall,” said Clark. “Luckily, he landed on a ledge shelf and his phone worked and he was conscious. He was in a spot that in 20 years we had never been in before. We were blowing whistles and he responded to them and we had to bushwhack to him to get him out of a very precarious and dangerous situation.”
Clark called John DeVivo at Cannon Mountain Ski Area at 3 in the morning and DeVivo fired up the aerial tramway to get the hiker down from the mountain and to the hospital.
That hiker was one of the lucky ones.
Perhaps the toughest call in PVSART’s history was the carrying out of the body of 19-year-old Emily Sotelo, who died while hiking Mt. Lafayette in November 2022. The PVSART volunteers were the primary search group.
“Emily will be etched in our minds forever,” said Clark. “It’s just not normal to carry a dead frozen young lady off a mountain. The fact that it bothers you is normal.”
In Clark’s early years, chiefs use to tell their crew to “suck it up” and move on from tragic incidents.
“Today, we recognize that doesn’t work,” said Clark. “We know first responders have a very high suicide rate and high divorces rate, so the mental health component is huge. Fortunately, the commissioner of safety, Bob Quinn, has recognized that and has made available a lot of resources. Hopefully, it will make a difference. We want to get people help if need be. Typically, we talk about it in a group and, if necessary, we talk about independently. Recognizing that your thoughts and feelings are not unique to you and that others are facing the same thing helps a lot.”
Although conventional wisdom might assume more rescues occur on weekends, the busiest day for PVSART is actually Tuesday evenings, said Clark.
He attributes that in part to more Good Samaritan hikers being on trails on weekends and helping other hikers they see in distress.
And if the PVSART rescue team is momentarily short-handed, Good Samaritan hikers have also helped bring injured hikers down segments of trail.
“Very rarely do they say no,” said Clark. “That makes a big difference. You always have more people coming in, but they don’t all show up at the same time, and almost always those hikers are willing to help.”
The typical person rescued is an older female with lower leg injuries, and the vast majority of those rescued live out of the area.
While some might think hikers needing help are unprepared for the mountains, Clark said a good number of them are prepared, but they have the unfortunate luck of slipping and not catching themselves before an injury.
Others, though, are unprepared, without warm clothing or proper footwear or water, and some without headlamps or flashlights when it gets dark.
“It’s a wonder it’s not more, but it’s plenty,” he said.
Clark called PVSART “a much-needed resource.”
“For the state, it would cost a lot of money to have enough personnel to effectively carry people out,” he said. “Fortunately, Fish and Game recognizes how important it is. Almost always, Fish and Game participates in rescues, but there’s a big difference between having three to five as opposed to 20 or 24. Many people are just amazed when you ask them how many people do you think it takes to carry someone out over a mile. They’ll say two to four.”
In reality, it’s 18 to 20, he said.
New Hampshire Fish and Game conducts nearly 200 search and rescue missions annually for hikers, climbers, riders of OHRVs and snowmobiles, elderly people with dementia, and lost children.
Funding comes from a $1 fee on each OHRV, snowmobile and boat registration as well as from donations and the sale of the voluntary Hike Safe cards.
NHFG’s specialized search and rescue team, founded in 1996 and comprising some 16 conservation officers who respond to the more challenging calls, is part of the department’s law enforcement division.
Specialized NHFG training includes avalanche terrain navigation, technical rope rescue, winter alpine mountaineering skills, and back-country survival.
