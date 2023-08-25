Will Rivers, now assistant fire chief in Waterford, was a captain with the St. Johnsbury Fire Department on Sept. 5, 1998, when the PMI warehouse fire in Lyndonville claimed the life of St. Johnsbury Firefighter Eugene McDonough. Rivers was battling the blaze alongside McDonough and shared his recollections from that night.

We responded with an engine, and we had five personnel on the truck, including myself and Gene. Once we got to the scene, we were instructed to lay in a five-inch hose from a hydrant into the scene from our engine.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments