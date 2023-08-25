Will Rivers, now assistant fire chief in Waterford, was a captain with the St. Johnsbury Fire Department on Sept. 5, 1998, when the PMI warehouse fire in Lyndonville claimed the life of St. Johnsbury Firefighter Eugene McDonough. Rivers was battling the blaze alongside McDonough and shared his recollections from that night.
We responded with an engine, and we had five personnel on the truck, including myself and Gene. Once we got to the scene, we were instructed to lay in a five-inch hose from a hydrant into the scene from our engine.
Once that was completed, we were instructed to go in and stretch a hose line to do an attack on one end of the building. So we had stretched the line out and got that in place.
The way the building was constructed was at the end of the building that we were on, there were these two great big barn-like doors and the doors were closed at the time. So Gene and I walked up to the doors. We opened the doors up and then started to walk away to advance the line into the front of that building.
As we were walking away, one of the doors started to close again; it must have had self-closing hinges on it. So Gene had turned around and started to walk back towards the building to open the door.
At the same time he was doing that, the rafters in the center of the building collapsed in and what it did is it actually worked as a domino effect and pushed the other roof rafters out towards the end of the building where we were.
When it had got to the end of the building, the end of the building had a huge brick parapet on the end of the wall. And when the rafters pushed against that parapet, it had pushed the wall over toward the direction that we were.
As I turned to look at Gene, I noticed that the wall had started to fall and I had yelled to him. I don’t exactly remember what my words were, if it was ‘Gene lookout or get out of the way’ or something like that.
But even before I could finish that, the wall had fallen down on top of us.
At that point it had broken off a propane line that was feeding the building and it was shooting flames like a propane torch over the wall that had fallen. So it was difficult to maneuver or get in there to try to to get to him, but we did, and what we ended up doing was he was completely buried in bricks, and I started moving all of the bricks out of the way to try to get to him.
We got him unburied and then another firefighter came along and helped me and we pulled him out of the rubble toward the the end of the lot where the fence was.
The ambulance was summoned at that time. We administered first aid. He was loaded in the ambulance and transported to the hospital, but unfortunately he was pronounced dead once he arrived at the hospital.
You can imagine how difficult it was after that to try to continue to work because when he was in route to the hospital we didn’t know what his condition was. Troy Ruggles, the chief at that time, ended up going to the hospital and finding out and then coming back to the scene and letting us all know that he had passed away.
It was a horrible experience. I don’t wish that on any firefighter at all.
I consider myself very, very lucky that, you know, I wasn’t killed. I don’t understand that because we were only 10 feet apart at the time.
The St. Jay guys all gathered for a few minutes. We collected our thoughts, got ourselves back together and got ourselves back to work.
We stayed for the duration of the fire.
