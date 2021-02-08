The southbound lane of the Franconia Notch Parkway was shut down for two hours following a multi-car accident on Monday morning.
A total of 21 vehicles — including three police cruisers — were involved in the incident which occurred just before 8 a.m.
One trooper suffered minor injuries when his patrol car was struck.
The police cruisers (two New Hampshire State Police and one NH Liquor Commission) were hit moments after they arrived to clear the roadway and begin their investigation.
Slippery roads and high speeds played a role in the pile-up, according to New Hampshire State Police.
The accident occurred just south of The Basin.
Responding to the scene were NH State Police, NH Department of Transportation, Lincoln and Franconia Police and Fire, and Lin-Wood Ambulance.
