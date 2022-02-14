$22.4M Budget Presented At Deliberative Session

WHITEFIELD — The White Mountains Regional School District held its deliberative session on Feb. 7.
No changes were made to the proposed $22.4 million operating budget, a 2.7 percent decrease from the previous year.
It represents a tax decrease in Carroll (-23 cents per $1,000 of valuation), Dalton (-20 cents), Jefferson (-67 cents) and Lancaster (-94 cents). Whitefield would see a seven-cent tax hike.
Meanwhile, two warrant articles were amended.
Articles 5 and 6 would change the Building and Grounds Maintenance Expendable Trust Fund (ETF) to a Buildings and Grounds Maintenance Capital Reserve Fund in order to eliminate the expense of publishing notices of hearing in newspapers.
The amount to be transferred was reduced by $135,100 to $1.51 million, to reflect the true amount of funds in the ETF.
The proposed budget, 15 warrant articles and school board elections will go to voters at the annual school district vote on Tuesday, March 8.
OTHER ARTICLES
The other warrant articles will appear on the ballot as proposed.
Article 3 would approve the teacher’s collective bargaining agreement reached between the White Mountains Regional School Board and the White Mountains Education Association.
It would increase salaries and benefits by $867,000 over the next two years: $633,221 in 2022-2023 ($404,300 offset by grants) and $234,271 in 2023-2024.
The estimated 2022 tax impact is a 12 cent per $1,000 increase in Carroll, 28 cent increase in Dalton, 22 cent increase in Jefferson, 29 cent increase in Lancaster and 25 cent increase in Whitefield.
In response to concerns, Superintendent Marion Anastasia said there were no plans to continue grant-funded positions once the grant funding expired.
Article 4 would approve the support staff collective bargaining agreement reached between the school board and White Mountains Educational Support Staff Personnel.
It would increase salaries and benefits $146,222 in 2022-2023, $69,053 in 2023-2024, and $67,820 in 2024-2025.
It would increase the 2022 tax rate by approximately 7 cents in Carroll, 18 cents in Dalton, 14 cents in Jefferson, 18 cents in Lancaster, and 16 cents in Whitefield.
Six articles would transfer budget surplus funds, with no tax impacts.
They are Article 7 (up to $50,000 for the Special Education Capital Reserve Fund); Article 8 (up to $300,000 for the Building and Grounds Maintenance Expendable Trust Fund); Article 9 (up to $75,000 for the District-Wide Road Maintenance & Paving CRF); Article 10 (up to $50,000 for the Life/Safety Code Deficiencies CRF); Article 11 (up to $10,000 for the Plow Truck CRF); and Article 12 (up to 25,000 for the Athletic Fields CRF).
Two articles would transfer funds from special revenue sources.
They are Article 13 (up to $25,000 from state and sending districts to the Arthur T. Paradice Career and Technical Education CRF) and Article 14 (up to $25,000 from revenue generated by the forestry management program, including timber sales, to the Forestry CRF).
Article 15 would rename the Plow Truck Capital Reserve Fund to the District-Owned Vehicle Capital Reserve Fund, which would allow the district to use funds for the purchase of any type of vehicle.
Article 16 would allow the school board to expend from the Athletic Fields Capital Reserve Fund established in 2011. Currently these funds can be expended only upon passage of a specific warrant article.
Article 17 would authorize the Town of Carroll to withdraw from the White Mountains Regional School District under the provisions of RSA 195.
According to the school board, the hypothetical tax impact for 2021 would have been a $2.88 per $1,000 decrease for Carroll and increases of $4.21 for Dalton, $2.94 for Jefferson, $3.70 for Lancaster, and $3.41 for Whitefield.
According to the warrant article, “The new Carroll School district would remain a part of SAU36 and would share the costs of the Central Office. Other costs of WMRSD would be borne by the remaining four towns.”
