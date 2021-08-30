22 More Cases At Newport Prison

Vermont Department of Corrections reported 22 additional cases at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport on Monday.
The new cases include 21 inmates of which at least one was symptomatic on Friday and a staff member who had been previously identified as a close contact of an earlier case and was quarantined during their infectious period.
These cases are the latest results from a round of facility-wide testing conducted on Friday, which was done in response to staff members and incarcerated individuals testing positive last week.
Monday’s report includes 17 incarcerated individuals from the previously affected unit. However a single case has now been identified in three additional general population units as well as the infirmary, reported Rachel Feldman, DOC Public Information Officer. The unit most impacted by the new cases has been designated as a surge unit for potential future cases. There are 8 general population units and 4 specialized units including the intake and infirmary units. The total inmate population at NSCF is about 400.
There are now a total of 25 COVID-positive inmates and 7 COVID-positive staff at the Newport prison. Facility-wide testing was conducted again on Monday and will be done again later in the week.
“We are now in outbreak testing,” said Feldman, although noted the present cluster of cases wouldn’t be classified as an outbreak until results from further testing and contact tracing were returned.
Feldman said the cases were among both the vaccinated and unvaccinated. Of the 25 COVID-positive inmates 15 were vaccinated and 10 were not. The latest staff member to test positive was not vaccinated, she said.
Feldman said last week that 80% of Vermont’s incarcerated individuals have been vaccinated and DOC continues to offer vaccines and provide education about the effectiveness and safety of vaccines to inmates.
“There are a number of things we’ve done throughout the pandemic to inform the population about the vaccine,” said Feldman. “We continue to try to educate the population.”
Feldman says if an inmate requests a vaccine it should be available within 48 hours depending on supply and staff. She said across DOC the number of new vaccinations among the prison population has seen an uptick, but wouldn’t speculate on the motivation.
Northern State Correctional Facility was the site of one of Vermont’s largest outbreaks last spring when over 200 people were infected including nearly 180 inmates and over 2 dozen staff members. The outbreak started and late February and was not resolved until early April.
State officials utilized numerous rounds of facility-wide testing to identify positive cases and contact trace potential people exposed to the virus to cohort and isolate inmates deemed likely exposures from those determined to have little exposure risk.
Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith, whose agency oversees DOC, said at the time the virus was potentially introduced to the facility from the outside via an infected staff member. Prisoners are typically tested and quarantined upon intake before being introduced to the existing general population.
“We’ve learned a lot through this,” Smith said in April. “The aspect of moving people, to cohort people, that either are infected or have been exposed and those that haven’t proved that as wide of an outbreak was in that facility, it did stop that facility from spreading even further.”
“The other thing they did which was very good and very knowledgeable in terms of getting good information was the ability to test on almost an every other day basis, in terms of what was going on in that facility and having good information on who was positive, who was not positive, and being able to react to that,” said Smith.
Feldman said the latest situation resulted in DOC requiring everyone within a prison facility, regardless of vaccination status, to resume wearing masks after it was determined vaccinated individuals were testing positive.
It was the investigation and analysis of another case at a Vermont prison in the early days of the pandemic that resulted in health officials redefining what constitutes a close contact after it was determined cumulative exposure, as opposed to continuous exposure to an infected individual, could result in an infection.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.