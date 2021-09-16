An arrest warrant has been issued for a third suspect in the recent kidnapping and beating of a Barnet man.
On Thursday, Caledonia Superior Court Judge Timothy B. Tomasi issued a $25,000 arrest warrant for Sydney J. Clark-Adams on charges of felony assault & robbery and accessory to kidnapping. She faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison if convicted.
Clark-Adams is accused of helping alleged Connecticut drug dealer Jashawn L. “Rico” Hunter, 33, kidnap, beat and terrorize Barnet resident Matthew Goodell, 26, at his residence on the night of Sept. 6.
Caledonia Superior Court
Clark-Adams, who is described in court documents as a “heavy-set white female” in her early twenties, goes by the street name of “Ruby Rose” and has a listed address in Townsend, Vt. But she has also had prior interactions with St. Johnsbury Police - who were able to identify her by her real name during the investigation.
According to court documents, Clark-Adams stole Matthew Goodell’s wallet, cell phone and keys while “Rico” Hunter beat him with his fists and pistol-whipped him with a handgun.
“At some point during the assault Rico and Ruby took everything out of Matthew’s pockets,” reads a police report on the alleged incident. “On several occasions during the assault, she held the gun for Rico while he struck Matthew with his hands.”
The arrest warrant was requested by Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski.
Hunter is now being held without bail after pleading not guilty this week to felony charges of 2nd degree attempted murder, assault and robbery, kidnapping and a misdemeanor charge of providing false information to a police officer.
Also charged in connection with the beating is Goodell’s brother and roommate, Kyle W. Goodell, 23, who was released into the custody of his father this week after pleading not guilty to a felony charge of aiding in the commission of a felony.
And police say there was another person in the room with Hunter, Clark-Adams and Kyle Goodell as the beating of Matthew Goodell took place in his living room at 5 Grange Hall Road in Barnet.
She is identified by Matthew Goodell in court documents as Ariya Sweeney, 19.
As of Thursday evening, Sweeney had not been charged in connection with the alleged incident but police say the investigation is continuing.
Matthew Goodell, who escaped from the ongoing assault through a bathroom window, is now recovering from multiple head and face injuries including a fractured cheekbone.
If convicted of all three charges pending against him, Kyle Goodell faces a possible sentence of up to 40 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Hunter, who is from Bloomfield, Conn., is facing a possible sentence of up to life in prison.
