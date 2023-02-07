$25 Million Cannon Mountain Tram Bill Sees Support At Public Hearing
Buy Now

State Sen. Carrie Gendreau, R-Littleton, prime sponsor of Senate Bill 55, which seeks to appropriate $25 million for the continued maintenance and operation of the Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway, speaks in favor of the bill during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Tuesday.

Supporters of a Senate bill seeking $25 million to upgrade the Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway turned out to the statehouse on Tuesday for a public hearing, where more details were presented, including an argument to keep the tram instead of replacing it with a gondola.

Senate Bill 55, sponsored by state Sen. Carrie Gendreau, R-Littleton, seeks to appropriate the $25 million for the maintenance and operation of the year-round tramway from the fiscal year 2023 budget surplus.

