$25 Million Cannon Mountain Tram Bill Sees Support At Public Hearing

Supporters of a Senate bill seeking $25 million to upgrade the Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway turned out to the statehouse on Tuesday for a public hearing, where more details were presented, including an argument to keep the tram instead of replacing it with a gondola.
Senate Bill 55, sponsored by state Sen. Carrie Gendreau, R-Littleton, seeks to appropriate the $25 million for the maintenance and operation of the year-round tramway from the fiscal year 2023 budget surplus.
During the hearing before the Senate Finance Committee, Gendreau said it is her honor to present the bill, which has bipartisan support and comes in the year of the 85th anniversary of the tram’s maiden voyage up to the top of Cannon Mountain, after which it very quickly became a major tourist attraction that promoted summer tourism and winter skiing.
“The current tram is over 40 years old and its systems are in need of large upgrades and the parts are becoming harder to find,” she said.
Speaking in favor of the bill were Sarah Stewart, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, and Brian Wilson, the new director of the DNCR’s New Hampshire Division of Parks and Recreation.
The original Tram 1 and Tram 2 were both legislative initiatives, said Wilson.
Since it began running in the 1980s, Tram 2 has transported more than 8 million visitors to the summit, he said.
“After 40 years, the tram’s primary systems, such as the cars themselves and hanger arms, carriage trolleys and electromagnetic component, motor, and braking systems need to be replaced,” said Wilson. “Timing is critical because the manufacturer of the current tram has notified us that key replacement parts will no longer be available in the near future.”
The manufacturer has estimated that 3 to 5 years remain before the parts will be obsolete, and the concern is that the tram might have to be taken out of service if funding does not come through, he said.
At the last public hearing, there was overwhelming support from the public for the replacement of a tram versus installing a gondola, said Wilson.
The tram is the key feature of Franconia Notch State Park, which draws people from all over the world and is the state’s flagship park, the success of which supports the greater New Hampshire park system, said Wilson.
In response to questions about a possible gondola posed by state Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, who is an SB 55 co-sponsor, Wilson said a gondola would not be able to run on as many days as a tram can because of high winds, would require major renovations to the summit and base buildings at additional costs, and would not generate the amount of revenue as the tram does, which would then impact funding for other state parks.
“They are all supposed to be self-funded, but let’s face it, it’s Franconia and Hampton that provide the bulk of the funding,” said Bradley.
“We strongly believe that having a tram, the only tram in the state, is a major attraction for Franconia Notch State Park,” said Stewart.
A gondola would travel at a lower height, possibly below treeline, and would detract from the visitor experience, thereby reducing interest, she said.
State Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, said one thing that concerns him about the bill, which he said was originally presented as a replacement of the tram and now sounds more like a repair, is the tight time frame for replacing the parts.
Wilson agreed that time is of the essence.
“If any one of those systems gets compromised in the near future, it would potentially jeopardize the operation of the tram,” he said.
Speaking in support of SB 55 were District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney, White Mountains Attractions Assoc. President Charyl Reardon, and retired WMAA President Jayne O’Connor.
A tram, as opposed to a gondola, is built to withstand high winds, said Reardon.
Today, the Cannon Mountain tram is a money-maker, which brought in more than $2 million in revenue to the state last year, and to not fund the equipment and parts to support it in the future will likely render it obsolete, said Kenney.
“Franconia Notch State Park is recognized as being one of best state parks in the country,” he said. “The time is now to create a Tram 3 at Cannon Mountain so future generations can have the same experiences that their parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents had in the past. It’s our responsibility to preserve this iconic structure.”
The hope is that an upgrade would make the tram last for many more decades, said Kenney.
Also speaking in favor was John Nyhan, president of the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce.
“You may ask why I’m up here talking about the tram of the North Country when I have Hampton Beach to worry about,” he said. “I can tell you in one sentence — there are jewels here in the state of New Hampshire. I consider Hampton Beach one of those jewels, but I also consider the North Country, Cannon Mountain, the tram, the flume, as another jewel of this state. And these jewels bring an asset not only to the North Country, but to the entire state of New Hampshire.”
The Cannon Mountain tram was the first passenger tramway built in North America. Today, it is one of only two trams in the Northeast.
In a letter to the Senate Finance Committee, Gov. Chris Sununu recommended that the requested appropriation under SB 55 be made, which he said is a needed and “substantial investment in this iconic site.”
“Latest estimates indicate replacing the tram with another tram may be in excess of $25 million,” he said. “I urge the committee to consider all options and alternatives including the installation of an 8 - 10 person gondola that carries numerous benefits over the older tram model.”
The bill as presented drew eight people in support and four opposed among those who signed up and attended Tuesday’s hearing remotely.
