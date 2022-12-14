$25K Pledge Kicks Off Fundraiser For Kings Plain Lights

HAVERHILL — Power on.
The Mikey Williams Memorial Fund has pledged $25,000 to kick-start fundraising efforts to light the Kings Plain soccer field at Woodsville High School.
School Board Chair David Robinson on Monday announced that Williams’ parents, Robert and Darlene, made the commitment to ensure the project moves forward with private funding.
“They want [their gift] to spearhead a fundraising campaign,” Robinson said. “They really want to see the project go forward without a huge impact on taxpayers.”
A formal campaign has yet to take shape but a public push is planned.
Additional details will be released in the coming months.
Even though nothing is official, others in the community have already expressed interest in giving to the cause.
“I already talked to several business owners who would give $1,000 or more,” Robinson said.
Williams was a former Woodsville High soccer player who died on Nov. 21, 2006, following an automobile accident. He was 26.
In his memory, the Mikey Williams Memorial Fund was established to benefit Woodsville boys and girls soccer players, covering costs for soccer camps and clinics.
Robinson, a classmate and four-year high school teammate of Williams, has organized an annual WHS alumni soccer game to support the fund.
Earlier this year, Haverhill Cooperative School Board agreed to explore a $66,000 proposal to light Kings Plain.
At that time, Board member Donald LoCascio said field lights would benefit more than the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer programs, which combine for 50 athletes and 16 home games per season.
He described the lights as a long-term economic development investment that would draw students to the school system and families to the community, burnishing Haverhill’s reputation and tax base.
With news of the private fundraiser, the school board shelved plans for a 2023 warrant article to fund the project.
PROPOSED BUDGET INCREASE
The Haverhill Cooperative School Board on Monday got a glimpse of the proposed 2023-24 operating budget.
The first-draft, $15.6 million budget represents a 1.7 percent or $260,000 increase from the previous year.
“There’s no way around it, our budget is going to be higher,” said HCSB Chair David Robinson.
Among the cost drivers are increases to Building and Grounds Operations ($181,000), the SAU 23 assessment ($92,000), special education costs ($72,000), books, supplies and other instructional costs ($35,000), transportation ($29,000) and vocational tuition ($16,000).
Under the first-draft budget, the taxpayer burden would be increased by $1.34 million, largely because $640,000 in one-time surplus funds used for tax relief would come off the books.
Those numbers are expected to change as the budget process moves forward.
Items to be determined include the impact of a new teacher contract and a five percent tuition hike for out-of-district students.
