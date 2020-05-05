The groove is gone.
For this year, anyway.
In a blow to peace, love and good vibes, Jerry Jam 2020 has been canceled due to the coronavirus epidemic, organizers announced last week.
The three-day jam band festival named for the late Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia, it is slated to return next summer.
It would have been the 25th annual Jerry Jam.
A Facebook post dated April 29 stated, “A few days ago we received word from our local authorities regarding our festival. They, as we, feel that the responsible thing to do is to postpone … to a later date.”
“We will have our Big Grand 25th Celebration! It just needs to be held when we can all hug and love one another without fear or reservation.”
The event was founded in 1996, on the first anniversary of Garcia’s death, when contractor Dann Webb rented a big screen television and invited friends to his Bethlehem home to watch Grateful Dead concert videos.
By year three, Webb expanded to live music.
Eventually it outgrew Webb’s property and moved to progressively larger venues. It has been held in Bath since 2011. Today the three-day festival draws approximately 5,000 people.
Jerry Jam has pledged to honor tickets bought this year for next year’s event, tentatively scheduled for July 16, 17 and 18, 2021.
Organizers have asked the people not seek refunds so that the small, grass roots festival can maintain contracts and deposits for artists, sound crews, porta potties and more.
“It’s been a rough spring for us organizers. We have spent a lot of time, energy, and money preparing for this big event. That said, we are really hoping that current ticket holders can hold on to their tickets until the postponed date. We organizers are also discussing ideas of thank you incentives for our current ticket holders, like possibly a free ticket to a future Jam or event. (This would be in addition to the postponed event. All current tickets will be honored at the postponed 25th Celebration.),” wrote organizers on Facebook.
“We don’t have pandemic insurance. We take huge liability risks every year by holding our event. Every year we donate generously to local non-profits. We don’t have huge profit margins like Live Nation.”
Jerry Jam joins a growing list of signature summer events that have been called off.
The Bradford, Danville and Lancaster fairs, Lisbon Lilac Festival, Sugar Hill Lupine Festival, and Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series were all canceled; Franconia’s Old Home Day was postponed; Circus Smirkus called off their summer tour; and other events are on hold, including the Top Notch Triathlon.
Decisions on the Peacham Acoustic Music Festival, Woodsville-Wells River Fourth of July Celebration, and Newport’s Wednesdays on the Waterfront Summer Concert Series are expected in mid-May.
WEATHERVANE THEATER
The Weathervane Theatre in Whitefield has shortened its 2020 season due to coronavirus.
The seasonal theater company has canceled its July performances and postponed four productions (The Addams Family, Green Day’s American Idiot, Kinky Boots and Amadeus) to next season, they announced on Monday.
They will proceed with a modified nine-week schedule from Aug. 1 to Oct. 11 that will
Under a modified 10-week schedule, they will rotate seven shows (Disaster!, Buyer and Cellar, Hello, Dolly!, Little Shop of Horrors, Miracle on South Division Street, And the World Goes Round, and another to be announced show) from Aug. 1 to Oct. 11.
They also plan to hold their traditional Best Of and Bubble and Squeak performances, and a full Patchwork Players chidren’s theater season, which will include free online and on demand streaming performances.
The Weathervane Theatre continues to develop policies and guidelines that will allow shows to proceed in compliance with public health guidelines. Those decisions will be publicized as the season approaches.
