26 Locals Win Moose Hunting Permits

MONTPELIER — Twenty-six local names were drawn from the 94 in the pool as Vermont’s 2021 moose hunting permits were determined Wednesday, August 4, at a lottery drawing in Montpelier witnessed by Fish and Wildlife’s Director of Wildlife Mark Scott, and Business Systems Analyst Cheri Waters. The drawing was done by a random sort of applications that were submitted by the June 30 deadline.
As part of the regular lottery drawing, a “special priority drawing” was held for five permits to go to applicants who are Vermont resident veterans. The unsuccessful applicants from the veteran drawing were included in the larger regular drawing that followed. All applicants for both drawings who did not receive a permit were awarded a bonus point to improve their chances in future moose permit lotteries.
The department will issue 60 either-sex moose hunting permits and 40 antlerless moose hunting permits for a hunt limited to Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) E in the northeastern corner of the state. The science-based hunt will result in an estimated harvest of 51 to 66 moose, or five percent of the more than 1,000 moose currently estimated to live in WMU E.
Fish and Wildlife partnered with University of Vermont researchers to conduct a study of moose health and survival in WMU E. “The results of this study, in which 126 moose (36 cows, 90 calves) were fitted with GPS tracking collars, clearly showed that winter tick loads have caused the health of moose in that part of the state to be very poor,” said Nick Fortin, Fish and Wildlife’s biologist in charge of the moose project. “Survival of adult moose remained relatively good, but birth rates were very low, and less than half of the calves survived their first winter.
“Moose density in WMU-E is more than one moose per square mile, significantly higher than any other part of the state,” Fortin added. “Research has shown that moose densities greater than one per square mile support high numbers of winter ticks, which negatively impact moose health and survival. Lower moose densities, like in the rest of Vermont, support relatively few winter ticks that do not impact moose populations. Reducing moose density decreases the number of available hosts which in turn decreases the number of winter ticks on the landscape. The goal is to improve the health of moose in WMU E by reducing the impact of winter ticks.”
Local winners:
Mark Emerson, West Burke
Guy Gardner, Wolcott
Daniel T. Farrow, W. Charleston
Paul F. Noel, Irasburg
Brian F. Roy, Lyndonville
Chad E. Abbott, Brownington
Seth R. Carpenter, W. Burke
Christopher Chabla, E. Charleston
Nathan W. Cushing, Waterford
Scott A. Davis, Barnet
Ryan L. Duffy, Danville
Craig G. Edwards, Wolcott
Rodney T. Facteau, E. Burke
Logan J. Jones, Craftsbury
Trent N. Larsen, Wells River
Gavin B. Leonard, Island Pond
Joshua R. McNally, Lyndonville
Kimberly L. Messier, N. Troy
Kevin C. Peck, E. Haven
Scott W. Peck, Derby
William J. Spina, Guildhall
Kenneth L. Stuart, Lowell
Kyle D. Sykes, Island Pond
Linda M. Sykes, Island Pond
Patrick A. Tetreault, Newport Center
James A. Wall, Montgomery Ctr.
