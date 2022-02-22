While Kingdom East School District has seven board seats up for election this year, only three have contested races.
There are contests for board seats from Burke, Concord and Sutton. KESD allocates seats on their 15-member board based on town population, and while the candidates must reside in the specific town whose seat they are seeking, voters from across the entire eight-town district get to vote on all the races.
There is a three-way race for a seat from Burke between Scott Davis, incumbent Alyssa May, and Dan Tanner.
Scott Davis is a civil engineer and construction worker for Darrell Mathews and Son Excavating in Waterford, Vt. Davis graduated from Norwich University with his degree in civil engineering. The 33-year-old who grew up in Sutton has two sons that attend Burke Town School in the 4th and 6th grades. This is Davis’ first foray into public service.
“I just want to be a part of the school board and see things through, maybe make a difference,” said Davis. “I wanted to see how things work and if I could help make them work better.”
Besides his children, Davis also has nieces and nephews who attend Sutton School. He has served on the Caledonia County Fair board of directors for at least four years.
Alyssa May is just finishing her first three-year term on the Kingdom East School District board. May, 49, is married and the mother of a 5th grader at Burke Town School - who is an 8th generation NEK kid. May grew up in the Barton area and is a minister in the United Church of Christ, serving as pastor at Orleans Federated Church.
“I grew up with an understanding of an involvement in the community in which you live,” said May. “I have a vested interest in all of the kids in the Kingdom and that’s one of the benefits of Kingdom East – the capacity to really invest in all of our kids.”
May came to the board originally through participating in the One Burke community project and focusing on facility needs in Burke.
May currently serves on KESD’s Communications, Policy and Strategic Planning Committee.
“One thing I’ve come to appreciate about the board in the last three years is this sense that we want the best for all of our kids,” said May, adding all students across the district deserve access to after school programming, a school nurse, after world languages and the like. “How do we invest in a way that’s equitable for all of our kids? How do we invest in our schools to help kids prepare to go out in the world and then come back home again.”
Dan Tanner is a self-employed contractor and a hobby farmer. The 33-year-old is married and has two children, one at Lyndon Institute and another at Burke Town School. Tanner has been in Burke his whole life and attended Burke Town School as a child.
Tanner previously ran for the Burke Select Board unsuccessfully. Tanner said his motivation for running is the coronavirus and school response to it. “I want to involve myself and find out how decisions are made and have opinions that are heard,” said Tanner, who noted he was glad about the vote to not require vaccinations for school staff.
Tanner said he believes local choice and decision-making is critical for schools. “Just because Burlington thinks you have to wear a mask and get a vaccination doesn’t mean you have to in Lyndonville and West Burke,” he said.
There is a three-way race for a single seat from Concord between Holly Brown, incumbent Julie Gist, and Mathew Johnson.
Holly Brown is a stay-at-home mom who has lived in Concord for 12 years. She has been a coach for Concord School for nine years. The 33-year-old grew up in Granby and Granby School and Groveton High School. Brown has three children: a sophomore at St. Johnsbury Academy and a 7th grader and preschooler at Concord School.
She serves as vice president of Concord School’s booster club and helps handle fundraising for the school. This is her first time running for the school board.
“I’m very involved in the school and I thought it would be cool to take the next step and see how everything gets organized from the school board,” said Brown.
Brown is motivated by the shift of middle schoolers from Gilman School to Concord and her desire to see greater integration between the two communities for the benefit of the students.
“The move has to be hard, knowing that in another year or two you have to turn around and go to high school,” said Brown. She would like to see more opportunities for the Lunenburg and Concord students to interact at even younger grades to further strengthen the sense of community.
Julie Gist is running to keep her seat after having been appointed to the board and serving for two years. Gist, 37, is an administrative assistant in the special services department at St. Johnsbury Academy. She has a 12-year-old and 14-year-old who attend Concord School.
Gist grew up in St. Johnsbury and previously worked for 10 years as a paraeducator at St. Johnsbury School.
“I’ve always been involved in education,” said Gist. “I feel like helping to have the community involved is important to me.”
Gist is motivated to make sure the school district is running smoothly. She serves on the district’s academic excellence committee and wants to make sure teachers are receiving the support they need.
“I like bringing points of view to the table and I like hearing other people’s points of view,” said Gist. “I think the board is good about collaboration.”
Mathew Johnson, 39, is married and a father of three. Johnson was born and raised locally and spent the last 20 years working in manufacturing as a sheet metal machinist and wood worker.
He attended Lyndon Town School and was one of the first classes in the new LTS building and graduated from Lyndon Institute in 2001.
“My reason for wanting to join the school board is quite simple,” said Johnson. “I saw how schools/teachers were when I was a kid and looking at them now, I see that things aren’t headed in the right direction and feel changes need to be made.”
“The issues I see currently in our schools are very similar to the issues that schools around our country are seeing which include ‘dirty politics’, agendas and controversial curriculums that shouldn’t be in school settings,” added Johnson. “My goal is to expose these issues, bring complete transparency to the community and to remove the politics and curriculums that don’t belong. What our children need is to be taught what is needed to succeed in life, not the suggestive ideologies and indoctrination that has taken over school systems.”
There is a two-way race for an open seat in Sutton between Nicholas Pike and Jessica Williams.
Nicholas Pike, 41, is married and a father of three with one child out of school, one at Lyndon Institute and the last at Sutton School. Pike has lived in Sutton most of his life, attended Sutton School himself and graduated from Lyndon Institute. He works in construction and this is his first bid for public office.
Pike said he doesn’t have a particular issue or goal he’d like to focus on other than he would like to contribute. “I thought I could help out where I can and do what I can to help make it go as smooth as possible,” said Pike.
Jessica Crooks Williams has four daughters, three of whom attend Sutton School. Her fourth is in preschool. The 37-year-old attended Sutton School as a child and now runs Red Doors Children Center in Sutton. Williams got her degree in education from U Main Farmington and previously taught first grade in Colorado before moving home to build a house with her husband Justin. Williams previously worked as an early childhood special educator for Kingdom East and Caledonia North Supervisory Union.
This is her first time seeking public office.
“I feel like I would be a great voice for the people of the town,” said Williams, as a former teacher, mother and business owner.
Williams has a keen interest in understanding the district’s decisions and helping shape policy.
There are four other seats up for election this year in Kingdom East School District with two seats in Lyndon sought by incumbent Lindsay Carpenter and Michael Codding, one seat in Newark sought by incumbent Lila Leonard and one seat in Sheffield sought by incumbent Biff Mahoney.
KESD voters from Burke, Concord, Lunenburg, Lyndon, Newark, Sheffield, Sutton and Wheelock will head to the polls on March 1 and ecide all issues, including board members, district officials like treasurer, and the budget by ballot. Ballot locations and times are on a town-by-town basis.
