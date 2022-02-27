Three people were injured in a structure fire in Lunenburg Saturday morning.
The Lunenburg Fire Department received a report of a structure fire located at 2597 River Road at about 10:15 a.m. The Lunenburg Fire Department, as well as several other surrounding fire departments, including Concord, Lancaster, N.H., Whitefield, N.H., Jefferson, N.H. and Dalton, N.H., responded to the single-family two-story structure that was fully engulfed and sustained extensive damage.
Talietha Lewis, 31, Peter Parlock, 36, and a juvenile, who lived in the residence, were transported to Weeks Memorial Hospital located in New Hampshire to be treated for non-life threatening injuries sustained from the fire.
Lunenburg Fire Chief Robert Shaw requested the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) assist in determining the origin and cause of the fire.
FEIU members responded to Lunenburg and conducted a scene examination. The cause of the fire is under investigation and at this time is believed to be accidental. The circumstances surrounding the fire are not suspicious and there is no evidence of any type of criminal activity.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Clark Lombardi at the St Johnsbury barracks at 802-748-3111.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.