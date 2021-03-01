Cases in the Northeast Kingdom spiked over the weekend driven largely, but not entirely, by the outbreak at the prison in Newport.
The Department of Corrections reported three additional inmates at Northern State Correctional Facility received positive coronavirus results since Friday afternoon following facility-wide testing that was conducted last week. This increased the outbreak to at least 24 inmates. Two staff have also tested positive - one original case from over a week ago and one as part of the facility-wide testing last week. Only the latter case is considered current at this point according to the DOC dashboard.
Rachel Feldman, the principal assistant to the DOC Commissioner, said facility-wide testing for both the 350+ inmates and staff was being conducted again on Monday and additional rounds would be held on future days depending on the course of the outbreak.
As a result of the outbreak, the facility is on full-lockdown, which means all inmates remain in their cells and services such as food, medicine, and laundry are delivered to their cells.
While Northern State Correctional Facility is in full lockdown, Northeast Regional Correctional Facility just transitioned back to a modified lockdown following a recent case within the staff, said Feldman. DOC has been operating all facilities at a default status of modified lockdown during the pandemic, which allows inmates out of their cells in common areas in groups that can accommodate distancing requirements, said Feldman.
The ongoing Newport outbreak is the second-largest recorded within a Vermont prison since the pandemic began.
“We are trying to figure out the best way that we can to meet this challenge. To figure out how we stop the virus from entering the facility,” said Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said of the outbreak. “We are also looking at how we can enhance our quarantine process in order to make sure that we can protect those that are in those facilities moving forward.”
“In many respects … we’ve been quite lucky for some time here,” said Smith of the long time since a significant number of cases had been detected in a prison.
Spike In Cases
Because of the Newport outbreak, 21 cases were reported in Orleans County on Feb. 26. Orleans reported an additional 9 cases on Saturday and 7 cases on Sunday, most of which would not be connected to the prison outbreak.
Caledonia County reported three straight days with 4 cases, and Essex added an additional 3 cases over the weekend.
The 52 additional cases over the last 3 days more than doubled the 7-day average of new cases in the NEK and pushed the regional total over the 1,000 case milestone to 1,048.
The 25 new cases on Friday ties the region’s second-highest day for new cases set back in early December during the fall surge.
Vaccines
As of this weekend, nearly 8,700 Northeast Kingdom residents had received at least their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, with 4,348 in Caledonia County, 3,640 in Orleans County and 694 in Essex County. Essex County has the lowest rate of vaccination in the state by far with 13.2% compared to the statewide-average of 18.1%. Orleans is 3rd lowest at 16.2% and Caledonia County is middle of the pack at 17.4%. In the last 2 weeks, 1,600 new people had received their first vaccination dose.
