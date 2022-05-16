A year ago, the riverbank at Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust’s property in Lisbon was steep and eroding quickly.
“Imagine a bank about eight feet tall — taller than me — with soil just falling off into the river, big clumps of soil,” Ron Rhodes, Director of Restoration Programs for the Connecticut River Conservancy, explained to a visiting group from the Boys and Girls Club of the North Country last week.
Visitors to the property, located right along the rail trail, are now treated to a totally different reality: a stepped floodplain gradually leads down to the river, where root wads (belonging to 18-foot tree trunks) fastened into the bank stop major ice flows from eroding the landscape. Over a thousand native trees, planted last week by a NorthWoods Stewardship Center crew with support from AmeriCorps members and Northern Vermont University students, reach their roots into the soil to anchor the riverbank in place.
“Before, there were no roots to hold that bank in place,” Rhodes explained. “That wasn’t natural; it had been cleared.”
“We’re never going to stop erosion — that’s what rivers do,” he added. “But once you get these buffers and the steep slopes peeled back, then we can slow it down to a more natural rate.”
Late last week marked the completion of the almost $300,000 bioengineering project at the nine-acre site, supported by the New Hampshire Charitable Fund, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Prior to the project, tree plantings were utilized to try and stabilize the bank multiple times since 2014, but most failed due to the steep, harsh conditions at the site. Several years ago, while the CRC was seeking permission to do a similar bioengineering project on farmland nearby, the then-Executive Director of the ACT — Rebecca Brown — caught wind of the idea and the recent project began.
The majority of the site work was completed last year and held up well during late winter’s ice flows and jams, Rhodes said.
Rhodes noted the contrast between a “hard-armoring” approach such as a rock or concrete wall versus the root wads’ “soft-armoring” approach.
“‘Hard-armoring’ is expensive and it tends to just move the problem downstream or across to your neighbor,” he said. “Here, the root wads take the brunt of the high water and ice, giving the trees a chance to grow. Once they’re grown up, they’ll do the job holding the bank together.”
Rhodes also noted that the root wads catch sediment and debris as it travels downstream, creating good habitat for fish and other wildlife.
In addition to the other benefits of the soft-armoring approach, the site’s large floodplain will slow rushing water down and keep it from eroding riverbanks farther downstream, creating a chain of environmental benefits.
As the Lisbon property is not generally open to the public (though it can be seen from the Ammonoosuc Rail Trail), the Boys and Girls Club visit was a part of ACT’s continual outreach to make a wider community impact with their work.
“Giving those kids the opportunity to see what tree planting looks like and giving them a sense that there are people working to steward the land is incredibly important,” said Gal Potashnick, Outreach and Member Services Director with the ACT.
“The land connection is huge,” she continued. “It’s really easy to take this all for granted when you grow up in a place that looks so beautiful. Even if you grow up in a more urban area, when you go to a park as a kid you don’t think about who is taking care of it. So the opportunity to show them that, to possibly spark a passion for conservation, that’s why we’re here today.”
