30th Annual Business Luncheon Is Nov. 19 In Littleton

LITTLETON, N.H. — The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 30th Annual Economic Development Luncheon on Monday, Nov. 21 at the Littleton Opera House.
The occasion provides the Littleton area with updates on sectors of the regional economy, including real estate and financial market trends, The Littleton Industrial Cooperation, and reports from surrounding chambers of commerce.
Keynote speakers are Dr Rick Feinberg, project manager of the 2024 Solar Eclipse Task Force, American Astronomical Society, and Pamela Sullivan, North Country tourism liaison of the 2024 Solar Eclipse Task Force. Dr Feinberg will address the April 8, 2024 Solar Eclipse. Pam Sullivan will be presenting on what this means for local business and tourism, and work being done in the state to ensure the impacted regions are prepared. This eclipse will be impacting New England and various regions of the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Keynote speaker Kaela Taveras, of the North Country Council, will be speaking on the topic of workforce housing, what challenges the region faces and solutions being sought. Also, The Ray Burton Business Leader of the Year Award will be presented.
