31 Miles For 31 Heroes Raises $1,600 To Date

John Percey, of Lancaster, completed another 31 Miles for 31 Heroes walk and raised nearly $2,000 for research into traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder. (Courtesy photo)

A Lancaster man who organized the local 31 Miles For 31 Heroes event completed another walk, and as of Wednesday he raised $1,601 to help fund research on traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder.

In Lancaster for the past few years, the walk this year moved to Littleton and departed from Schilling Beer Co. on Saturday morning and returned later that day.

