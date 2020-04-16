35 Inmates Infected In St. Albans Outbreak

There were a total of 35 inmates infected with COVID-19 during the recent outbreak at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
One is being housed in a negative pressure room at the St. Albans facility, 32 are now being treated at a temporary inmate surge site at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury and two have been released.
“They were released with a medical plan to a COVID-19 rehab site,” said Interim Department of Corrections (DOC) Commissioner Jim Baker during a conference call with reporters Thursday afternoon.
In addition to the inmates, there were a total of 17 staff members at the St. Albans prison who were infected during the recent outbreak . One DOC staff member at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport also tested positive for the virus.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were no other reports of positive COVID-19 tests of inmates or staff within the state’s prison system.
Also on the conference call was DOC Facilities Executive Al Cormier who said inmates at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport are still in a “modified lock down” due to the threat of coronavirus infection which means they are spending a lot more time in their cells.
“They are feeding in the cells, they are letting inmates out of the cells in limited numbers to enhance our social distancing and again, mitigate exposure risks,” said Cormier. “They are allowed out into the (recreation) yard in smaller numbers…meals are being delivered to them, the medications are being delivered to them but they are allowed out into the day room.”
Cormier said work in the prison furniture and upholstery shop has also ground to a halt.
“The only manufacturing they have right now is the manufacturing of the PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) masks that are being manufactured for staff and inmates throughout all of our facilities,” said Cormier. “There’s a small contingent of inmates working in that process.”
Also on the call was St. Johnsbury Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Jon Bouffard.
Bouffard said that the DOC staff now tending to inmates in the COVID-19 surge site in St. Johnsbury are doing a great job especially considering the extensive decontamination process that now goes with it.
“It’s fairly rigorous and they seemed to have transitioned very well into having to walk into through a cold zone, and then warm zone, then the getting dressed portion of it and then working in a hot zone for a periods of time,” said Bouffard. “Then get decontaminated and then go about their day…It sounds like it’s a fairly simple walk but it really isn’t. It’s a really tiring process.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.