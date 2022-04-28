IRASBURG — The annual Northeast Regional 4-H Spring Showcase, held April 16 at New Hope Bible Church in Irasburg, attracted 79 youths, ages five-18, from 15 clubs in Caledonia, Essex, Lamoille and Orleans counties.
They participated in action exhibits, stage presentations, public speaking and other activities, as well as entered posters, photos, technology exhibits and tabletop displays to be judged. For the smart shopper challenge, 4-H’ers were asked to put together an outfit for under $50 to model on stage where they were evaluated on their fashion sense and shopper smarts.
The top entry in every category with more than one entry received a rosette ribbon. All others were scored on the Danish system and awarded a blue, red or white ribbon. 4-H Cloverbuds, ages 5-7, received a rainbow-colored participation ribbon.
Results were as follows:
CALEDONIA COUNTY
Action Exhibit: Blue ribbons: Blazing Bridles 4-H Club, Danville (Horse Tail Hooks). Participating members: Miranda Caron, Lyndonville; and Renee Payton, Danville. Northern Lights 4-H Club, Danville (DIY Horse Treats). Participating members: Makenna Amadon, Lunenburg; Keenan Evans and Abby McReynolds, both from Danville. White ribbon: Blazing Bridles 4-H Club, Danville (Horse Braiding). Participating members: Payton Cochran, Barnet; LeighAnn Judd, Wolcott and Brooklyn Miller, Craftsbury.
Demonstration (Individual): Rosette and blue ribbon winner: Lily Call, Waterford (Simple 3’s in a Flash). Blue ribbon: Kaila Call, Waterford (How to Make Potholders). Red ribbon: Kaylee Demars, St. Johnsbury (How to Make Slime).
Illustrated Talk: Rosette and blue ribbon winner: Wisteria Franklin, Wheelock (Mustangs). Blue ribbon: Luke Morrison, Danville (The Flying Fortress). Red ribbons: Cosimo Franklin, Wheelock (Donkeys); Haley Michaud, East Hardwick (How a Bulk Tank Works). Rainbow ribbon: Caleb Morrison, Danville (The Nuts and Bolts of Tools).
Photography: Blue ribbons: Cosimo and Wisteria Franklin, Wheelock; Jaida Jenkin, Lyndonville (2 photos); Paige Hemond, Waterford; Tieghan Perry, Danville (2 photos). Red ribbons: Emma Henderson, St. Johnsbury (2 photos); Jaida Jenkin, Lyndonville. Rainbow ribbon: Ryder Henderson, St. Johnsbury.
Poster: Blue ribbons: Cosimo Franklin, Wheelock (Pugs); Emma Henderson, St. Johnsbury (Horse Tack and Equipment); Andy McReynolds (From Sap to Maple Syrup), Luke McReynolds (Snowshoe Hare) and Nick McReynolds (Shooting Range Commands), all from Danville. Red ribbons: Jaida Jenkin, Lyndonville (Kirby); McKenzie Tatersall, West Burke (Dog Breeds). Rainbow ribbon: Ryder Henderson, St. Johnsbury (What Whitetail Deer Eat).
Public Speaking: Red ribbon: Dawson Michaud, East Hardwick (Pig Project).
Tabletop Display: Blue ribbons: Lily Call, Waterford (History of My Town); Gabriel Michaud, East Hardwick (Devons). Red ribbons: Paige Hemond, Waterford (Happy Birthday Cupcakes for Your Horse); Lincoln Michaud (Farmers and Climate Change) and Morgan Michaud (Creamery), both from East Hardwick; Trevor Smith, Hardwick (Maple Sugaring); Jenesy Zwart, Danville (Red-eared Slider Turtle). White ribbon: Ava and Olivia Smith, Lyndonville (Milking Devons). Rainbow ribbon: Hutson Michaud, East Hardwick (Tractors).
ESSEX COUNTY
Photography: Red ribbons: Breeana Garcia (2 photos) and Gavyn Perkins (2 photos), both from Woodsville, N.H. (Breeana and Gavyn are members of the Wildlife Warriors, an Essex County 4-H club.)
Poster: Red ribbons: Breeana Garcia (My Horse Markings) and Gavyn Perkins (Cookie is My Bunny), both from Woodsville.
ORLEANS COUNTY
Action Exhibit: Rosette and blue ribbon: Border Livestock, Derby (Lil’ Bugs in a Bottle). Participants were Liam Nadeau, Derby; Emma Pothier, Newport; Carter Weigel, Newport Center. Blue ribbon: Caspian Critters 4-H Club, Greensboro (The Four Fascinating Steps of Felting). Participating members: Ryder Curavoo, Berlin; Alex and Aubrey Maley, Irasburg; Emma Rowell, Greensboro Bend.
Red ribbons: Kingdom Hoofbeats, Derby Line (Hoofbeat Keepsakes). Participating members: Vera Acheson, North Troy; Jayde Hopkins, Newport; Lillie Royer, Newport Center. Kingdom Hoofbeats, Derby Line (Land of the Hoofbeats). Participating members: Hunter Hopkins, Kassie Koehler, Penelope Longe and Carlie Rondeau, all from Newport; Mya Patenaude, Barton; Taylor Peck, Sheffield.
Rainbow ribbons: Kingdom Hoofbeats, Derby Line (Hoofbeats Horsespray). Participating members: Nora Acheson, North Troy; Rebel Case, Holland; Maggie Guyer, Morgan; Addie and Logan Webster, Orleans.
Maker/Tinker: Blue ribbon: Ryder Curavoo, Berlin (Trick Box).
Photography: Rosette and blue ribbon: Ryder Curavoo, Berlin. Blue ribbons: Julia Desroches, Newport (2 photos); Aubrey Maley, Irasburg; Danyka Moulton, North Troy (2 photos); Natalie and Warren Hill, Greensboro; Emma Rowell, Greensboro Bend; Anna and Leah Whittemore, Orleans. Red ribbon: Julia Desroches, Newport. Rainbow ribbon: Hannah Birch, Derby (2 photos); Landen Gilman, Irasburg; Ella Whittemore, Orleans.
Poster: Rosette and blue ribbon: Isabella Lamonda, Orleans (Loons). Blue ribbons: Benjamin Choquette (The Parts of the Guitar) and Elizabeth Choquette (Styles of Dance), both from Westmore; Masyn Harvey (Cardinals), Cooper Lamonda, (Steps to Maple Sugaring) and Kyler Sylvester (Sugaring in Vermont), all from Orleans. Red ribbons: Laura Mount, Westfield (Sled Dogs); Emma Pothier, Newport (XMAY). Rainbow ribbons: Hannah Birch, Derby (Fairie Houses and What Breeds of Cows are in my Barn?).
Public Speaking: Red ribbon: Talon Michaud, Greensboro Bend (Getting Your Tedder Ready).
Smart Shopper: Blue ribbon: Brooklyn Blair, Craftsbury Common. Rainbow ribbon: Hayleigh Atwood, Craftsbury Common.
Stage Presentation (Individual): Blue ribbon: Isabella Lamonda, Orleans (Walk Like an Egyptian dance).
Tabletop Display: Red ribbons: Natalie Hill, Greensboro (Calf Deformities); Natalie Michaud, Greensboro Bend (Blame it On the Rain); Laura Mount, Westfield (Sled Dogs); Maia Young, Glover (Ritchie Valens). White ribbon: Deegan Michaud, Greensboro Bend (Cow Parts).
Team Demonstration: Red ribbon: Warren Hill, Greensboro, and Bryce LaBerge, Greensboro Bend (Setting Up Your Backyard Flock).
The event was organized by University of Vermont Extension 4-H educators, Lindy Birch and Holly Ferris. Hope, Rhea and Tea Ferris helped with set-up at the event. Charlie Somers, of Lyndonville, also assisted with set-up and served as coordinator for the judges’ room.
Judges for the event were Julie Brochu, Craftsbury; Hope Ferris, Jeffersonville; Lily Hoyt and Shelia Martin, both from Orleans; Marcia Marble, Morrisville; Clara Nadeau and Jennifer Patenaude, both from Holland; and Rebecca and Stacey Tanner, Lyndonville.
To learn more about 4-H in Essex and Orleans counties, contact Lindy Birch at melinda.birch@uvm.edu. For Caledonia and Lamoille counties, contact Holly Ferris at holly.ferris@uvm.edu.
