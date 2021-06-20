LANCASTER, NH — An introduction to safe and responsible use of firearms and archery equipment is being offered to youth age 8-18, at a free workshop by the Coös County 4-H Sharpshooters on Saturday, July 10.
Set for 9-11 a.m. at Groveton Fish & Game Club, participants will get a chance to shoot a .22 rifle and try archery from trained and certified instructors. Free gun safety kits and gun locks will be provided to all participants.
Youth are encouraged to bring an adult, “and the grownups may even get to participate too!” said Morgan Oakes, University of New Hampshire (UNH) Cooperative Extension administrative assistant. “Our instructors have received extensive training and possess a wealth of experience in teaching the shooting sports to youth. The program is designed to teach safe and responsible use of firearms and archery equipment including sound decision making, self-discipline and concentration.”
The 4-H shooting sports project is a program of the UNH Cooperative Extension. Workshop size is limited and registrations will be on a first-come basis. Pre-registration is required, and more information is at the 4-H office (603) 788-4961, or visit the NH 4-H Shooting Sports web page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.