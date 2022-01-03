4 More NEK Residents Die Of COVID

Several more Northeast Kingdom residents have died of COVID-19 in recent days.
According to data from the Health Department 3 Orleans County residents died since Christmas, with 1 on Dec. 27 and 2 on Dec. 29. The Health Department data also shows that a third Essex County resident died of COVID in mid-December.
This was the first Essex County fatality since the first week of April. There were 6 Orleans County deaths in December.
The Northeast Kingdom has suffered 55 total deaths since the pandemic began.
Cases, Test Positivity Spike
On Monday, the Health Department also released several days of new case data after pausing for the New Year holiday. The data included a new record of infections set on Thursday with 1,471 cases statewide, followed by 577 cases on Friday, 473 cases on Saturday and 245 cases on Sunday. In that same timeframe, the state has seen an increase in the test positivity rate to over 11%, driven by the increasing number of new infections as well as diminished testing conducted during the holiday.
While the test positivity rate has increased around holidays previously the current 7-day average is the highest it has been since the first month of the pandemic in March and April 2020 when there was no widespread testing capacity and only people who were symptomatic would be referred for testing. The recent high for positivity was just after Thanksgiving when the 7-day average stood at 5%. It has nearly tripled since Dec. 20 when it was at 4.6%.
In the Northeast Kingdom, there were 86 additional cases reported on Dec. 28, 80 on Dec. 29, 79 on Dec. 30, 12 on Dec. 31, 11 on Jan. 1 and 5 on Jan. 2, although the Health Department often revises daily cases counts up after more testing results are received.
State officials indicated they expect case counts to increase in the days ahead with the expectation that cases will spread due to holiday gatherings, the increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant and a return to normal testing capacity.
New COVID Guidance
The last few days local school officials have alerted families to changes or expected changes in COVID policies, spurred by the CDC’s changes to isolation and quarantine guidance and the Vermont Department of Health’s adaptation of that guidance.
Last week Caledonia Central Superintendent Mark Tucker indicated he expected new quarantine procedures to be unveiled soon.
“The CDC recently changed its recommendations affecting quarantine periods for persons who test positive for Covid-19. That change was made Monday evening and seems to have caught Vermont officials by surprise. I am waiting for formal guidance VDH which typically comes to us from the Agency of Education; all I know right now is that this is being worked on and the Secretary has told me there will be written guidance forthcoming. I will share that news with you when I get it,” wrote Tucker to CCSU families.
The Vermont Health Department announced its implementation of that new guidance on Thursday, outlining new isolation and testing recommendations, including the ability to leave isolation after 5 days from testing positive in certain circumstances, such as remaining symptom-free and taking 2 negative antigen tests 24 hours apart no sooner than Day 4 and Day 5, followed by an expectation of mask-wearing through Day 10.
VDH also adapted the close contact guidance, to allow close contacts who were not fully vaccinated and boosted if eligible to depart quarantine after 5 days if one remains symptom-free and has a negative PCR test on Day 5 or two negative antigen tests 24 hours apart no sooner than Day 4 and Day 5 from the point of exposure.
“While not requiring testing, we strongly recommend Vermonters adopt this ‘testing out’ strategy to add an important additional layer of protection while exiting isolation, especially in light of the high levels of community transmission of omicron variant we are experiencing,” said Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine when announcing the new guidance on Thursday.
St. Johnsbury School alerted school families to the new guidance on Sunday before students returned to school on Monday.
“It is our hope that sharing this information will help you navigate the return to school tomorrow in a way that gives you confidence,” wrote St. Johnsbury Superintendent Brian Ricca.
Ricca indicated St. Johnsbury School would continue to offer its voluntary, weekly surveillance testing and its Test to Stay Program.
