4-Time Felon Charged With Federal Fraud In PPP Loan Case

BURLINGTON — A four-time convicted felon, who has been at the scene of multiple drug-related shootings in Burlington in recent years, has now been indicted on federal fraud charges in connection with him filing false claims for COVID-19 relief funds for his non-existent businesses, court records show.

Leon Delima, 35, of South Burlington, is charged with illegally obtaining $17,833 from the Payroll Protection Program in 2021 in Vermont, the indictment said. Delima also was indicted for falsely attempting to obtain money later under the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, the indictment said. It said his application was denied because he lied about his felony record.

