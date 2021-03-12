As the region faces a housing crunch, there’s a condominium/townhouse development planned in the town of Bethlehem, and if it secures the permits, construction on the first of five phases could begin this spring.
Planned are a total of 35 to 43 single-family detached units on 200 acres that is part of the Adair Country Inn and Restaurant near Route 302 and Interstate 93.
“We think it’s going to be very well-designed and attractive … and there’s certainly a high demand,” Andy Smith, owner-broker of Peabody and Smith Realty, said on Wednesday during a conceptual meeting before the Bethlehem Planning Board. “We need the housing in this marketplace. This will be year-round housing or seasonal housing.”
The Adair Country Inn property is owned by Joel and Cathy Bedor, who were among a group of principals who owned the Mt. Washington Hotel from the early 1990s to mid-2000s and who bought the Adair property a half decade ago.
“With the 200 acres, we wanted to make the best use of it and not allow it to sit there and do nothing,” said Joel Bedor. “It seems like now is the right time to do it.”
Citing his experience in condominium developments, Bedor said as a Mt. Washington Hotel owner he helped developed condominiums there from the late 1990s and into the early 2000s, and, after that, he was also a principal owner of a condominium development in Texas that is associated with a tennis club.
In addition to Smith, Bedor’s development team for the Adair project includes Steve Keach, a Concord, Vt. native and the project engineer who runs the Bedford, New Hampshire-based Keach-Nordstrom Associates.
The total 202-acre area consists of five parcels with frontage on Guider Lane, a town-maintained road that accesses the inn and that was part of Route 302 prior to a realignment to accommodate I-93, and Brook Road, said Keach.
The dwelling units themselves will be accessed from Guider Lane.
All of the interior streets within the development and all the infrastructure, including water and sewer, will be privately owned and maintained, he said.
Each unit will go on 80,000-square feet, per the town zoning ordinance, and wetlands and slopes greater than 25 percent will be open space, mostly around the southeast corner of the property, said Keach.
“We anticipate that somewhere between 100 acres and 125 gross acres of land will be part of the open space,” he said.
The plan also calls for cutting some trees to reestablish the views to the northwest and northeast, which were part of the property about a century ago, and linking the condominium pods with a trail system that loops in on itself and takes people directly to the inn, said Keach.
“In a history of the property, the land planning was done by the Olmsted office, the same group that designed Central Park [in New York City],” he said. “There are trinkets of history that you see on the property. There’s a barn on the left and a glen area that may have been an orchard. We are purposely not putting units in there and we want to restore that area as a common green, perhaps somewhat of an orchard, and cut some of the large pines that have grown up in the backdrop of that view and restore that view to probably what it looked like in the 1920s and ’30s.”
The dwelling units will be 1 1/2-story wood frame structures from 1,100- to 1,200-square feet with two to three bedrooms and with options for an attached one-car garage as well as a bonus room or family room.
The phased project will occur during the next three to five years, depending on market conditions and availability of labor, said Smith.
The first phase will consist of 15 units, with four to five of them possibly up before the end of 2020, he said.
“There’s no surprise that the demand for housing in central and northern New Hampshire has grown exponentially over the last 12 months,” said Smith. “Not that we didn’t see this. We’ve been talking about this project for many years.”
The Adair development is not for any specific target demographic, such as the 55 and older group, though Smith said that group will probably be the largest demographic the condominium complex will appeal to.
Amenities will include the restaurant and lounge that will be available to condo owners, who can also hold functions there.
Smith sees a range of buyers, such as skiers who would use a condo in the winter and rent it out during the summer, and snowbirds staying there in the summer and going to some place warmer during the winter.
“I think we’re going to hit a sweet spot that we’re just missing in the market right now,” he said. “We just don’t have new inventory.”
The cost per each unit is estimated at about $350,000.
“The cost of construction is going up and when we started this it was at a much lower number,” said Smith.
Planning Board Member Mike Bruno asked about traffic impacts at Guider Lane and Route 302.
Per unit, Keach estimates an average of 7 1/2 trip ends (departures and arrivals back home) during a 24-hour period, or, including all 40 units, about 300 total trip ends every 24 hours, though that total number could be lower because some units would be seasonal.
The development team will have a conversation with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation because the intersection is in the DOT system, and they will also speak with Bethlehem’s fire chief, police chief, and road agent regarding safety and other road issues, he said.
“In terms of timing, we anticipate being very busy in the next few weeks developing a full and complete site plan submittal for your board,” said Keach. “We thought it was worthwhile to share Joel’s plans with you at this early time before anything was concrete, just to get some feedback from you.”
