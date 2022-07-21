ST. JOHNSBURY — A recently-announced grant worth over $400,000 for Fairbanks Museum is welcome news for the expansion project that’s underway there.
Earlier this week Gov. Phil Scott and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development identified awardees of Capital Investment Program funds. Fairbanks is among the recipients, receiving $413,921. It will support aspects of the museum’s $7 million Tang Science Annex project.
“The (Capital Investment Program) aims to strengthen communities by reversing the harm caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through assistance with capital investments that will help businesses to recover, retain existing jobs and spur economic growth,” notes a statement from the governor’s office on Tuesday.
Among 12 applications approved in what is the second wave of CIP grants this year, the only Northeast Kingdom awardees are Fairbanks Museum and the Northeast Kingdom Development Corporation to support a project in Newport to renovate the vacant “Bogner Building” and see it return as a manufacturing facility that can accommodate multiple businesses. The grant is worth $232,468.
News of the grant was a relief to museum officials, who were concerned some aspects of the project would need to be sacrificed without the funding help.
They had hoped there would be CIP funding available, but as Annex project plans were developed and commencement of site work and construction drew near, the lack of a CIP award declaration meant a slight scaling back. Museum Director Adam Kane noted parts of the project needed to be categorized as “Add-Alternates” unless funding became available.
When he got the news of the CIP grant he shared in an email, “This funding will let us pick up several components of the project which were scoped as Add-Alternates in the Science Annex plans. Because the funding was tight, we designed the project with pieces that could be re-inserted into the project should more funding arrive.”
Anna Rubin, director of external relations at the museum, said news of the CIP is a relief.
The museum had filed its application for CIP assistance months ago, and Rubin said they were hoping to hear much earlier in the year. When they didn’t it meant adjustments needed to be made, she said.
“We worked with the architect to scale back and to cut some of it that was very painful,” she said. “But we couldn’t count on the money, and we didn’t want to go ahead and schedule things if we didn’t have the money in the bank.”
Work has begun at the museum with site preparation underway. Attached structures to include a wheelchair ramp at the rear of the building where the Annex will be constructed have been removed. LISZT Historical Restoration is on scene, assessing the masonry and making necessary repairs to the integrity of the 131-year-old stonework.
Work has not yet advanced to the point where they’ve missed out on working in the “Add Alternates.” With the CIP funding, Kane noted the pieces that will be worked back into the project plans.
• Concrete floor replacement in the (Community College of Vermont) space that will allow for better radon abatement;
• Replacing the CCV windows;
• Installation of a rain water catchment. “This is an exhibit feature that ties into the building,” noted Kane.
• Reworking of the CCV walkway/entry;
• New staymat walkway between the Museum and McGuire/Butterfly House;
• Stepping stones to enhance the sundial classroom.
Kane also noted that the grant will allow more restoration on the building.
The funding news is reason to celebrate, Rubin said.
“It means that we are able to do the project and feel really good about it,” she said. “We’re not cutting corners. We’re going to do what we intended to do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.