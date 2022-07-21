ST. JOHNSBURY — A recently-announced grant worth over $400,000 for Fairbanks Museum is welcome news for the expansion project that’s underway there.

Earlier this week Gov. Phil Scott and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development identified awardees of Capital Investment Program funds. Fairbanks is among the recipients, receiving $413,921. It will support aspects of the museum’s $7 million Tang Science Annex project.

