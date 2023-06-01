On May 24, The Rocks Estate in Bethlehem welcomed 206 elementary school students for the annual School-To-Farm Day, hosted by New Hampshire Agriculture in the Classroom. (Photo by contributed by Sophie Oehler)
On May 24, The Rocks Estate in Bethlehem welcomed 206 elementary school students for the annual School-To-Farm Day, hosted by New Hampshire Agriculture in the Classroom.
Thanks to hardworking teachers and chaperones, volunteers of the North Country and local partners, such as North Haverhill 4-H, students spent a gorgeous day in the sun, learning about everything from Christmas trees to cows, soil to solar panels.
The day’s highlight was the post-lunch demonstration, featuring a steer driving show put on by the North Haverhill 4-H steer teams and a butter-making demonstration put together by Agriculture in the Classroom.
NHAIC hosts several School-To-Farm days for 4th graders in elementary schools across the county.
Through hands-on activities and live demonstrations with farmers and other field experts, students are able to get a taste of farm life and gain a greater understanding of where food and other natural resources come from.
Topics of education include dairy production, vegetable production, and wool carding, and spinning.
