On May 24, The Rocks Estate in Bethlehem welcomed 206 elementary school students for the annual School-To-Farm Day, hosted by New Hampshire Agriculture in the Classroom.

Thanks to hardworking teachers and chaperones, volunteers of the North Country and local partners, such as North Haverhill 4-H, students spent a gorgeous day in the sun, learning about everything from Christmas trees to cows, soil to solar panels.

