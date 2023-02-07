$500K Pool Article Gutted; Voters Clear Budget, Fire Truck At Deliberative Session

During a three-hour deliberative session on Monday, Bethlehem voters agreed to gut what had been a $500,000 warrant article to build a new community pool and they weren’t keen on the idea of the town taking over a private road.
Other articles on the 33-article warrant, including the proposed municipal operating budget and a lease-purchase for a new fire truck, were not amended by deliberative session voters and will go on the March 14 town meeting ballot as written.
Article 24 had asked to see if the town would raise $500,000 to build a pool structure, which would be considered a new pool, inside of the existing pool, including concrete walls and a new main drain. The total amount to be raised would have been $400,000, with $100,000 coming from the parks and recreation revolving. The article also sought to require a guarantee for work completed by the construction company.
Since the article was written, however, the town, after speaking with a contractor, felt less assured about the guarantee and the cost, said Select Board Chairman Bruce Caplain who made the motion to zero out all dollar figures.
“The pool, as you know, has had its problems over the years and they seem to be getting worse,” he said. “The rec director [Abbie Sawyer] did some research and had some contractors come in and that’s how we cam up with the estimate of $500,000. We were rushing to get it into the warrant articles to do this if it was going to work this year. We had some escape wording in here in case it didn’t. As Abbie went back and had more conversations with them, it seemed like the number got more and more squishy and we weren’t going to get the guarantees we wanted from them.”
Phil Bell, owner of Beech Hill Auto, was among the volunteers who restored the pool in 2011 and 2014, when it reopened after being closed for a decade.
“We know that pool inside out, we know it needs some work every year,” he said. “I’m all for working on it … The pool with a little bit of work can keep going the way it is, but the work has to start earlier than two weeks before June.”
Bell said a volunteer crew remains.
The pool loses about six inches of water a day, but can continue to operate, said Select Board member Veronica Morris.
Select Board members said they don’t expect the pool to close for the summer of 2023.
Bell said each year the pool “needs some love” and there are ways to make it work without costing a lot of money.
The motion to zero out the pool dollar figures passed in a 55-1 vote.
Voters will be asked to approve a proposed operating budget of $3,370,220, recommended 5-0 by the Select Board. The default budget is $3,174,742.
The proposed budget is about $190,000, or 6 percent, above last year.
“The biggest factor driving that increase was insurance,” said Caplain. “Insurance as a line item is about $365,000 and was up 25 percent. It accounts for 40 percent of our total budget increase.”
Insurance is one of those necessities beyond the board’s control unless the town goes without insurance, which wouldn’t be recommended, he said.
Town employee salaries increased about 3 percent in general.
The board tried to keep the overall department budgets flat, said Caplain.
The highway department increased a bit, mostly from the rising costs of asphalt and sand and maintaining an aging fleet. The town office budget increased by $18,000, which will accommodate a new town administrator position that is needed as well a full-time position that combines planning and zoning, the welfare department, and grant-writing to obtain the many federal grants available, he said.
The board reduced the municipal portion of the overall tax rate from $9.45 to $8.43, about a 10.8-percent reduction, by taking $400,000 from the unassigned fund balance, said Caplain.
“The total tax base valuation increased by about $32 million to almost $292 million, mostly because of new houses and new businesses coming in,” he said. “Bretton Woods added a lot to our tax base. PMR [Presidential Mountain Resort] being developed added on to our tax base.”
And the hiring of Skip Sansoucy, an assessor who specializes in complex properties, helped the town ensure that it got those valuations correct, said Caplain.
Article 17 will ask voters to approve a lease-purchase agreement for a new pumper fire truck.
The lease requires a down payment of $100,000, which will be withdrawn from the existing fire truck capital reserve fund, and then 10 annual payments of $45,083.50 beginning in 2025 or after the new truck is delivered. The lease would have an escape clause and there is no tax impact in 2023. The article is recommended 4-1 by the Select Board.
“This is a pretty major purchase for the town of Bethlehem,” said Bethlehem Fire Chief Jack Anderson. “We don’t like the cost of it, but this is today’s reality.”
The vehicle will be a standard fire apparatus with no frills, and the expectation is it will be a good usable fire truck for the next 20 years, he said.
If the article passes in March, it would be about a year and a half before the truck is delivered, said Anderson.
The fire truck article was approved by the New Hampshire Department and Revenue Administration and needs a simple majority to pass.
Since it will take more than a year for the truck to be delivered, the plan is to place the order now and lock in the price before costs increase, said Town Administrator Mary Moritz.
The intent is to make early payments to save more money, she said.
The Select Board voted 5-0 to not recommend a petition warrant article asking the town to take over 800 yards, or half a mile, of Upper Valley Road, an asphalt road off of South Road that meets state and town specifications, and perform yearly maintenance, including snow plowing. According to the article, there are currently eight homes along the road and nine Bethlehem residents.
After discussion, voters agreed to amend the wording, stating that the operating budget would increase by $3,062 by removing the dollar amount and replacing it with an “unknown cost.”
Select Board member Ayla Quieroga, who supported the motion to amend the wording to state that the budget would increase by an unknown amount, said the $3,062 cost estimate could be misleading.
Resident Marti Cook recommended against the article, saying there are “miles and miles” of private roads in Bethlehem and “this would set a precedent that would be very expensive for the town.”
Other residents took a different view, with some saying that more houses and residents would move in along a publicly maintained road and property valuations could increase, equating to a monetary return for the town in property taxes.
Voters approved several articles requesting money to put into capital reserve funds, including for future highway equipment, police cruiser and police equipment, ambulance, fire truck and fire equipment, and transfer station purchases, and for maintaining town buildings.
Voters will also be presented with eight proposed zoning amendments, which could not be amended at the deliberative session and will go on the warrant as written.
Those amendments were recommended by the planning board following a public hearing on Jan. 25.
