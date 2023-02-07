$500K Pool Article Gutted; Voters Clear Budget, Fire Truck At Deliberative Session
One warrant article that didn't gain traction during Monday's deliberative session in Bethlehem was a petition to have the town take over for maintenance and snow-plowing a half-mile of Upper Valley Road, which is currently a private road.

During a three-hour deliberative session on Monday, Bethlehem voters agreed to gut what had been a $500,000 warrant article to build a new community pool and they weren’t keen on the idea of the town taking over a private road.

Other articles on the 33-article warrant, including the proposed municipal operating budget and a lease-purchase for a new fire truck, were not amended by deliberative session voters and will go on the March 14 town meeting ballot as written.

