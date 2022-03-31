$50k Goal Quickly Met For Walden Family Whose Home Burned

A Walden family who experienced tremendous loss when their home burned Wednesday is gaining a great deal of support.
A Go Fund Me online fundraiser to aid Kassie and Joshua Toalston and their teenage daughters in the aftermath of their house fire at 805 Coles Pond Road had a stated goal of $50,000, which was exceeded less than a day and a half after the fire erupted.
Walden firefighters were alerted to the fire emergency a few minutes before 2 a.m. on Wednesday. It was about an 8-mile drive from the fire department to the Toalstons’ home. Trying to get to the home quickly was a challenge on rutty, frozen dirt roads, said Chief Jason Larrabee.
Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire on the second floor of the three-story home, said Assistant Chief Paul Greaves. They learned all occupants were out of the house, he said, and decided there would be no interior firefight since the structure was so heavily involved in fire. All extinguishing efforts happened from the outside. None of the structure could be saved.
“It was rolling pretty good when we got there,” Chief Larrabee said.
He said the likely origin of the fire was a second floor pellet stove. Wind helped intensify the fire and pushed the flames into the structure.
“There was a stiff wind from the west so it pushed that fire right through the length of the building,” said the chief.
Firefighting assistance arrived from Danville, Peacham, Cabot, Craftsbury, Hardwick, Marshfield and Greensboro. The Walden Fast Squad was on scene, and the Hardwick Emergency Rescue Squad was available for emergency medical support as well, but none was needed, the chief said.
He said he appreciates the help from the neighboring firefighters.
“We had a beautiful response from mutual aid, and they did a phenomenal job,” he said.
Offering some complications to the extinguishing effort was the lack of a close water supply. Tankers needed to travel nearly three miles to access a dry hydrant on Bayley Hazen Road.
Kassie and Joshua Toalston were away from the home Wednesday night. Two teens were there that night, and one of them, who the chief was told is a light sleeper, was alerted by the smell of smoke.
“She informed the other one, and they just booked it out of there, which was a very wise choice on their part,” Chief Larrabee said.
Three dogs and two cats did not escape the fire, he said.
An outpouring of support for the family began soon when a family member launched the Go Fund Me giving opportunity.
Noted Mason Roya online, “Hi, my name is Mason. My Uncle, Aunt and cousins lost their home to a fire in the middle of the night on March 30, 2022. Josh, Kassie, Nya, and Emma are safe. Sadly, they lost their pets and belongings, including their vehicles. They are generous, kind and loving members of the community. Many have reached out and wondered ‘how we could help?’ This go fund me will help them with immediate needs.”
Donations of amounts big and small followed, along with a few notes of encouragement.
“We will keep your family in our prayers. We hope you get all the help you need and can quickly recover from this tragedy!” wrote one person who contributed $100.
“Such a tragic loss for some really great people. Please donate if you’re able!” wrote another giver of $100.
By mid-afternoon on Thursday, 207 donations had been given, totaling $51,215.
Chief Larrabee was in awe of the level of support through the online giving, adding how beneficial the donations will be. He said the home and its contents were a complete loss.
The chief said he and the firefighting crews also were supported at the scene in the form of food and coffee as they were on scene for several hours.
“It’s pretty nice in a small community to see how people take care of each other,” said Chief Larrabee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.