LYNDONVILLE — The bright red signs with a sweet little chick and happy musical notes were all through the village on Saturday, trumpeting that the much-anticipated annual Burklyn Arts Summer Crafts Fair was back.
And back it was!
The event drew throngs of festival-goers who filled Bandstand Park. Parking was at a premium around the downtown as locals and many cars with out-of-state license plates stopped for the event.
The Satellite Gallery, the Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce and Burklyn Arts Council collaborated on children’s art activities, overseen by Martha Elms, director of the community art gallery, a member of the Burklyn Arts Council and a retired art teacher from Lyndon Town School. She helped local children create artwork on tables and the pieces on fabric hung in a tree nearby drying as a new one was begun.
A big wooden sign advertising strawberry shortcake beckoned at the edge of the green, and throughout the park, local artisans peddled their wares while musicians and student actors provided a steady stream of entertainment in the beloved bandstand for which the village park is named.
Burklyn Arts volunteers staffed the largest tent in the park, where the raffle for products donated by the artisans were shown and chances were sold. All the donations benefit local arts programs in the schools, the reason the arts group works hard to host annual fundraisers.
An announcement issued about the summer fair earlier announced that this year’s event marks the 52nd year for the summer art show, with the second art show for Burklyn being the first weekend of December each year at the Lyndon Town School.
From hand-turned wooden bowls and serving pieces to local pottery, handmade soaps and herbal products to stained glass, art made from tiles cut to look like quilt patterns, photography, jewelry, handmade purses, maple products and much more, the event had something for everyone, and a few shoppers could be heard saying they had begun their Christmas shopping in July. A number of the vendors were locals, coming from the Northeast Kingdom, while others hailed from other parts of the Green Mountain State to share their talents and creations.
Bonnie Easter of Barnet said she hit up her favorite Vermont potter, Blue Moon Pottery, and got some new pottery on Saturday.
“It’s excellent this year,” said Easter. “Perfect vendors … I just love it!
Mother and daughter Evelyn Dudek and Susan Saulnier of East Burke were enjoying their annual strawberry shortcake together at the Burklyn Arts Summer Fair. Saulnier said her mother is celebrating her 100th birthday this year, and what better place to enjoy a summer day than the event they have attended many times in the past?
One of the vendors, McIndoe Falls multi-media artist Donna Ellery said she’s been coming to the Burklyn Arts fairs since about 2000, and they’re always high-quality and well-run. She said the fair was a bit smaller than it’s been some years, and some of the participating artists are getting older.
“It’s always really well done,” said Ellery of the work put into the Burklyn Arts Council fairs by the volunteer organization.
The Vermont Children’s Theater gave a taste of its upcoming alumni show, with students performing in the bandstand during the event.
All proceeds from the popular festivals benefit arts in the schools in the Kingdom East School District, serving eight communities. Donations have also benefited independent schools in the area, including the Riverside School.
The Burklyn Arts Council, established by Elizabeth Brouha in 1971, provides mini-grants for arts-related projects in the schools and communities, including art projects, music and art supplies, visiting artists, community events and more.
Elizabeth’s son, Paul, and his wife, Carol, of Sutton, were among the hundreds of locals who turned out to enjoy the annual summer arts festival.
According to a press release issued by Burklyn Arts, “The fairs are unique because all the artisans, who sell items at the events, are juried, with most hailing from northeastern Vermont and northern New Hampshire. The juried element of the crafts is important, said Burklyn Arts Council President Cara Berryman, because it has ensured a continuing reputation for high quality and craftsmanship over the many years of the festivals.”
Carol Mason, an art teacher at the Burke Town School and a member of the Burklyn Arts, shared details of how the nonprofit invests its funds locally. She said for the past year, spending has been conservative and has been down about two-thirds from normal years, due to the pandemic affecting fundraising ability, including having had to cancel the winter fair in December because of COVID.
Contributions from Burklyn Arts the past school year included drumming supplies at Burke and Sutton schools, an accompanist for the middle school winter concert at Lyndon Town School, funding for Riverside School’s after-school theater program, art supplies at Burke Town School, Miller’s Run School and Sutton Village School, new tables and stools for the art department at Lyndon Institute, tallying $2,671.91.
Other donations from Burklyn’s fundraising the past year included the annual Lantern Walk and the ReVamp the Ville summer event, for $700 total; and from the arts council’s discretionary fund, $200 for a guest artist at the Cobleigh Library, and scholarships for 8th graders throughout the Kingdom East District plus Riverside for art and music, to support supplies and lessons. The scholarships and supplies saw the arts group donate $1,901.68.
Two students were presented with the Elizabeth Brouha Memorial Senior Scholarships, both from LI, Hailey Lawrence, NVU, Graphic Arts $1,000; and Victoria Young, Lesley College, Art Ed/Writing $1,000.
The total spending in donations from Burklyn Arts Council this year was $7,473.59.
