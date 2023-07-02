LYNDONVILLE — A summer ritual where family and friends meet and share fresh strawberry shortcake, shop for juried arts and crafts created by talented artisans, and enjoy the talent of local musicians played out on Saturday with the annual Burklyn Arts Council’s 54th Summer Fair.

Under bluebird skies, the event enjoyed a great turnout and both vendors and shoppers were happy for the art fair, which supports local schools with grants for student artists and programs across the region.

