LYNDONVILLE — A summer ritual where family and friends meet and share fresh strawberry shortcake, shop for juried arts and crafts created by talented artisans, and enjoy the talent of local musicians played out on Saturday with the annual Burklyn Arts Council’s 54th Summer Fair.
Under bluebird skies, the event enjoyed a great turnout and both vendors and shoppers were happy for the art fair, which supports local schools with grants for student artists and programs across the region.
A few shoppers noted having missed several of the Burklyn Fairs due to the pandemic and then last winter, the annual holiday fair had to be canceled due to a lack of participating vendors.
On Saturday, Bandstand Park in Lyndonville, where the event was held, was filled with cheerful white tents popped in case of rain and for sun cover; and shoppers got to take in more than 30 juried artisans, from jewelry makers to potters, knitters to metalsmiths, and woodworkers and more.
The juried Vermont and New Hampshire artisans’ entry process was made a little less burdensome, explained Elly Barksdale, a member of the Burklyn Arts Council’s trustees, in that if the artisans already were juried by a handful of artisan shops or collectives in the north country, they would be accepted without further evaluation for the Burklyn Fair.
Removing that one extra hurdle helped to draw in more artisans to the event, said Barksdale, herself an artist, and the new art teacher at Lyndon Institute starting this coming school year.
Barksdale also credited the help and new board membership of several local artisans affiliated with the St. Johnsbury-based Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild, saying they helped to recruit new vendors and talked up the Burklyn Arts Council’s summer event to help boost its success and attendance.
Sue Malick of East Burke sat with her daughter and son-in-law and their little dog under a tent with chairs set up for people to rest a bit; a big wooden sign shaped like a door in a home, painted bright red and with white lettering that proclaimed: Burklyn Arts Council …. more than 50 years of supporting the ARTS in our SCHOOLS and COMMUNITY.”
Malick said coming to the Burklyn Arts fair is a tradition that she looks forward to. She said she’s attended the fairs for longer than a decade.
With COVID, the event wasn’t held a few seasons, she noted, and they missed it.
Bringing the family dog and turning out to check out the talents of local artisans, “and just to kind of people watch,” is part of the fun. That, and the strawberry shortcake!
They were waiting under the tent for the magic 11 o’clock hour when the coveted locally made dessert would be ready.
The biscuits, made by Kate Colleran, were dressed with local strawberries and a generous dollop of whipped cream.
Malick said she enjoyed hearing the entertainment provided by local students from the Vermont Children’s Theater, too, “I enjoyed that a lot,” she said, “They sang and danced.”
That the weather was picture-perfect was not lost on people who remembered last summer’s fair, when “It poured!” said Cheryl Grundon, who with her husband Steve, runs Blue Moon Pottery.
The potters from Fletcher, Vermont, said even with the rain last year, people stayed and bought items, and everyone had missed the event because of the pandemic forcing cancellations for a few shows in a row.
Of Saturday’s gorgeous day, Cheryl said, “We couldn’t have asked for anything better!”
Eileen Alexander of Bethlehem, N.H., attended the fair with Louise Jordan of Whitefield, N.H., and they brushed off a stone bench in the park to sit down and enjoy their strawberry shortcakes together.
“It’s wonderful to see the fair back,” said Alexander with a smile.
Barksdale said the nonprofit group is also working hard to get the events more attention through social media, and that helps to support the vendors who make the commitment to be part of the twice-annual events, the other being a holiday show held indoors.
Of the funds raised at the events, and how they are invested to support arts in local schools, Barksdale pointed to the brother and sister performing music in the gazebo, Zane and Macey Mawhinney.
Zane received a senior scholarship from the Burklyn Arts Council, said Barksdale.
On the Burklyn Arts social media page on Saturday, the siblings’ performance was highlighted, “Zane and Macey Mawhinney are siblings from Lyndonville, VT whose lifelong participation in local music ensembles has given them a strong appreciation for music and performance. Zane will be attending UMass Lowell this fall for Sound Recording Technology while Macey will be going into her Junior year at Lyndon Institute. Their sound is influenced by artists such as Stephen Sanchez, Phoebe Bridgers, and Alanis Morisette. While they are both talented multi-instrumentalists as well as vocalists, Zane primarily plays guitar and drums while Macey plays piano and sings. Their repertoire includes covers as well as acoustic renditions of popular songs.”
Libre Drouin, coordinator of the food for the event, and a trustee and longtime volunteer with the Burklyn Arts Council, said the support and generosity of local restaurants and businesses to donate food has been outstanding, and the group is deeply grateful.
The lunch menu credited donors: Miss Lyndonville Diner, the Lyndonville House of Pizza, Hoagie’s Pizza & Pasta, McKenzie Meats, Asia Restaurant, Wildflower Inn, Full Belly Deli, Mosaic, Pete & Gerry’s Eggs, Two Tamales and Bagel Depot of Lyndonville.
“99 percent of the food is donations,” said Drouin, working the grill and taking orders.
The brochure for the event noted, “Since 1971, the Burklyn Arts Council has supported arts supplies, scholarships, workshop materials, plays and musicals, students attending concerts, art and music awards and community events that support arts and culture. In the past year alone, Burklyn Arts has contributed $12,820.53 to schools within our region.”
The arts council serves the towns of Lyndonville, Burke, Sutton, Newark, Sheffield, Wheelock, Concord and Lunenburg.
The winter fair is planned for Saturday, Dec. 2nd.
More information can be found at www.Burklyn-Arts.org.
