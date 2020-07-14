$550,000 More Approved For Depot Square Renovation

The St. Johnsbury Select Board on Monday authorized the transfer of $550,000 of funding from the state to the re-development of the former Depot Square Apartments building at 10 Eastern Avenue.
“The final piece of the funding,” said St. Johnsbury Assistant Town Manager and Economic Development Director Joe Kasprzak before the board voted to approve the transfer of the Community Development Block Grant funding from the Vermont Community Development Program to the non-profit organization Housing Vermont and it’s sub-grantee Rural Edge.
The money will go towards the cost of acquiring the landmark property located in the heart of downtown St. Johnsbury.
Burlington based Housing Vermont purchased the building for $1,850,000 in June of 2018 from former owner Herb G. Berezin and his Massachusetts-based company, Mt. Holyoke Management.
The building’s tenants were then moved out of the building so that renovations could begin.
The town also helped Housing Vermont purchase the building by directing a million dollars in state money - set aside by the 2016 Legislature as part of a deal to resolve a dispute between the town and the state over the use of the Caledonia Community Work Camp – which is part of the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on Route 5 south in St. Johnsbury.
The money was made available by the state in exchange for the town permitting 56 prisoners in empty work camp beds.
The building was first constructed in 1897 as the New Avenue House hotel and was later re-developed into commercial space on the ground floor and 47 rental units on the upper floors.
According to the grant application provided by the town on Tuesday, the upper floors are now being renovated into 40 larger apartment units including 6 studio apartments, 31 one-bedroom apartments and three two-bedroom apartments with average rents ranging from $662 to $900 per month.
According to town officials, Rural Edge is the “program manager” for the project now known as the “New Avenue LLC” project.
The first floor of the building at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Railroad Street has now been sold by Housing Vermont to Kingdom Development Corporation which plans to renovate and lease the 10,000 square feet of available commercial space to businesses.
When the building was sold to Housing Vermont in 2018 the property had an assessed value by the town of $1,252,600. Annual property taxes were $32,586.
