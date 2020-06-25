$6.5 Million For School Ventilation Work Expected Through CARES Act

LYNDONVILLE — $6.5 million in federal CARES Act funds will be used to upgrade ventilation systems in Vermont schools.
Kingdom East School District Superintendent Jen Botzojorns on Thursday provided details on the need for ventilation system upgrades in the schools served by Kingdom East located in Burke, Concord, Lunenbug/Gilman, Lyndon, Newark, Sutton and Sheffield.
“For our district we have eight buildings, at least four of these buildings need major upgrades to complete this work which will require months of planning,” Botzojorns said.
Kingdom East was planning major ventilation work in several schools already, and now those projects are temporarily on hold. Facilities director for the district Marc Brown reported to the facilities committee at a recent meeting about the Senate being expected to approve $6.5 million in funding for the work statewide.
Finding contractors to bid on projects has become difficult, reported Botzojorns. She offered information on needed work at the Gilman School, where a mold problem was discovered in the basement and is being remediated, and about the need for work to the Sutton School HVAC system, the Miller’s Run attic, and a mobile classroom at the Burke Town School.
Botzojorns noted that $6.5 million won’t cover the needs schools have, and said that amount “… could be used in our district alone for the complete assessment, maintenance, filter installation, duct work … and all other upgrading our HVAC. The nature of the problem is that some schools in our state are in much worse condition. With such guidelines (for the grant funds), the districts with better capacity can draw down the funds and often these are not the poorer rural schools - that for years have had facilities left unattended.”
“The eventual spending of the money needs to have a mechanism for who gets the money,” said Botzojorns.
She said, “The first hurdle to implement the guidelines will be the cost. The second hurdle - the timing can not be met because of the lack of certified contractors and equipment lead time, in particular in our area.”
In his report to the committee in recent days, Brown said all projects need to be finished by January. Efficiency Vermont will be managing the projects.
Brown said about $500,000 in planning for the project is included in the grant money, so the schools will not have to pay out of pocket to take advantage of the ventilation upgrade program.
“I’m just waiting to see if that funding actually comes through,” said Brown. “If the grant comes through, we’ll do whatever we can.”
“Everything is about 20 percent higher than what it was three months ago, and the driving force behind that is they’re looking for help, they’re really hurting for help right now,” said Brown, “People don’t want to go back because it’s not safe.” He said materials are also a challenge right now.
The rise in costs means that the estimates earlier for the 5-year plan are now increased by about $1.3 million more, said Brown.
Future Meetings
The committee discussed having its next meeting outside, possibly at the Millers Run School outdoors, with social distancing.
“As long as we can do this and keep everybody safe, that’s number one,” said DeMasi. “I do miss meeting in person. If we can do it safely, that’s number one.”
Mahoney said, “I’d just as soon see everyone’s face.”
