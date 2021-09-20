60 Years Later, Notch UFO Sighting Still Captures Imagination

It was one of the first claims of its kind.
A New Hampshire couple driving through the North Country to Portsmouth after a vacation in Montreal said they were followed by an unidentified flying object beginning in Lancaster and then abducted by aliens around Franconia Notch.
In what would become known as the Betty and Barney Hill incident, the Hills said they had their close encounter on the night of Sept. 19 and 20, 1961, and experienced two hours of “lost time” as they approached Lincoln on Route 3.
It began with what they said was a bright light in the sky on Route 3 near Lancaster.
It drew closer as they headed south, and by the time they were heading out of Franconia Notch, it was hovering about their 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air, with what Barney Hill said were nearly a dozen humanoid figures watching them through the windows of the spacecraft.
Near the Indian Head rock formation, the Hills said they lost consciousness and awoke two hours later 35 miles south.
Later, under hypnosis, they recounted being aboard the spacecraft, examined by the extraterrestrials, and released.
The next day, they filed a report with the Air Force’s Project Blue Book, recounting a cigar-shaped and brightly lit spacecraft.
But it was not until 1965 when they began to tell their story publicly after it was leaked in the Boston Traveler newspaper.
Ten years ago, to mark the site of the first widely reported UFO sighting that became known worldwide, a historical marker was installed in Lincoln, at the intersection of Route 3 and Shadow Lake Road.
“The significant event that this marker is intended to recognize is that of the first federal documentation of a UFO,” Megan Rupnik, national register and state survey coordinator with the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources, said Monday, which marked the 60th anniversary of the sighting that changed popular culture and books, movies, and televisions shows about spacecraft and aliens.
Since then, there have been scores of claimed UFO sightings across the world.
The first one that hit it big, though, in the North Country, remains just as popular more than half a century later.
“The marker was proposed by Mike Stevens of Farmington,” said Rupnik. “He thought it was a significant event worthy of recognition and would be a tourist draw to the state. He worked with the niece of Betty and Barney Hill, Kathleen Marden, and DHR for several years to get the marker.”
Today, there are more than 250 historical markers across New Hampshire.
Barney’s and Betty’s marker, however, remains one of the more popular.
“It has received more press and publicity over the years than most markers,” said Rupnik.
Those at White Mountains Attractions Assoc. visitors center in North Woodstock can attest to that.
“Absolutely,” said Jane Mitchell, who works at the front desk of the visitors center. “People do come in here and ask where is the marker. There are people who are huge into UFOs or who just think it’s a neat story.”
There is also a gas station at the nearby Exit 33 that has a mural about the sighting that has become popular for photographs, said Mitchell.
The marker makes the site easier to find, she said.
“We have something in the visitors center as well, ” said Mitchell. “People will come in and ask about the story or find the story and we will direct them.”
More could soon be directed.
“We are gearing up for a really busy fall season and we should have a lot of people going through here on the Kanc,” said Mitchell.
Although Barney’s and Betty’s UFO sighting makes for a great story, the publicity didn’t have a positive impact on their lives, Marden told The Caledonian-Record in June.
Barney was a U.S. Postal Service worker and Betty and social worker.
Barney served on a state board of the U.S. Civil Rights Commission and both were members of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
They were also community and church leaders.
As they dealt with being celebrities, they remained dedicated to civil rights.
It took a toll.
Worsening health led to Barney suffering a fatal cerebral hemorrhage in 1969.
Until her death in 2004, Betty would give presentations about alien abductions and UFOs.
After speaking with Betty and spending a decade and a half doing research, Marden, in 2007, co-authored a book about Barney’s and Betty’s experience called “Captured: The Betty and Barney Hill Experience.”
A 60th-anniversary edition was released this year.
“I was very skeptical, I tried to poke holes in this to break down this story,” said Marden. “[But my research] led me to believe that at least part of this abduction experience was real.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.