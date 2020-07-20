Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which has provided $600 per week in federal assistance, is scheduled to end on Saturday. FPUC has provided assistance to those on regular unemployment insurance, extended benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).
Eligible claimants still unemployed as of July 26 will continue to receive benefits that do not include the additional $600 FPUC payment starting Monday, Aug. 2.
If an eligible claim is in pending status, and the claimant has completed all weekly certifications prior to July 25, they will retroactively receive their benefits, including FPUC payments, on the date the claim is approved.
The additional unemployment programs outlined in the CARES Act; PUA and PEUC, will continue through Dec. 26, 2020, the last Saturday of that month.
For further updates and more information on unemployment insurance benefits for Vermonters and the Department of Labor, go to labor.vermont.gov.
