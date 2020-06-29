LYNDON — A developer from Pennsylvania is seeking to purchase and subdivide a 63-acre parcel at 1620 Darling Hill Road into three home lots.
A hearing will be held on Thursday before the Lyndon Development Review Board, via Zoom.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m.
The permit lists Kristin Barany of Barnet as the property owner, and the applicant seeking the subdivision as Michael Greenblatt of Philadelphia, Penn.
Greenblatt is seeking approval for the minor subdivision, located within the town’s Rural Residential District, the meeting agenda shows. Efforts to reach Greenblatt for comment on his plans for the property were not successful by press time on Monday.
The property is not currently on the market, but recently was listed including a single-family home on more than 73 acres, for about $321,000, a recent real estate listing shows online.
The property owners also filed information with the Town of Lyndon regarding their permits to the State Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) Department of Environmental Conservation’s Drinking Water and Groundwater Protection Division for potable water supply and wastewater system permits, which was approved June 5.
Each of the proposed building lots will be designed for construction of 4-bedroom single family residences located adjacent to 1620 Darling Hill Road, the application to the ANR for those permits states.
The agenda for Thursday’s meeting lists how to dial in for the Zoom meeting as well as instructions for submitting written comments on the town website.
Lyndon Town Planner Annie McLean said she had not received any written comments for the record as of Monday.
Two other items are also on the Thursday night agenda for the town’s Development Review Board.
They include:
▪ A hearing for a Site Plan Waiver: home occupation at 686 Darling Hill Rd. – Christine & Scott Fournier.
▪ Sketch Plan Review: 2-Lot subdivision at 318 Heath Rd. – Norma H. Twombley Rev. Trust.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.