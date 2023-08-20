6th Annual Butterfly Release Nears To Honor Lost Loved Ones

North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency's 6th Annual Butterfly Release to honor the memories of lost loved ones is nearing, on Sept. 9 in Littleton. (Contributed photo)

Local residents are invited to reserve their butterfly for North Country Home Health and Hospice’s 6th Annual Butterfly Release, on Sept. 9 in Littleton.

The event is dedicated to honoring the memories loved ones who died and uniting the community in remembrance and celebration.

