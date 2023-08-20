6th Annual Butterfly Release Nears To Honor Lost Loved Ones Aug 20, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency's 6th Annual Butterfly Release to honor the memories of lost loved ones is nearing, on Sept. 9 in Littleton. (Contributed photo) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Local residents are invited to reserve their butterfly for North Country Home Health and Hospice’s 6th Annual Butterfly Release, on Sept. 9 in Littleton.The event is dedicated to honoring the memories loved ones who died and uniting the community in remembrance and celebration.Each butterfly represents a unique tribute to a cherished family member or friend. As the butterflies take flight, they symbolize the renewal of life and the pursuit of happiness, creating a poignant moment of remembrance and hope.The event will feature music, inspiring readings and names spoken in remembrance.Witness the butterflies landing on arms and shoulders, fluttering around heads, or resting gently on the grass before soaring towards the heavens. There limited spots available, and pre-orders for butterflies are closing soon.Reserve your butterfly by Sept. 1.Visit the official event website at bit.ly/NCHHHA-Butterfly23 to secure your butterfly’s place.An online purchase option is available for your convenience, or participants can complete and mail the provided printable form to NCHHHA at 536 Cottage Street, Littleton, NH 03561.Rain or shine, the event will happen at Remich Park in Littleton on Sept. 9, beginning at 1 p.m. More from this section +6 This Week In Local History Aug. 20 - 26 +4 FEMA’s Caledonia Co. 