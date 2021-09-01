7 additional Newport inmates test positive, testing again today

Seven additional inmates tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest facility-wide round of testing at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
No additional staff tested positive in this latest round of testing in Newport.
Six of the incarcerated individuals were from the unit hardest hit by the spate of recent cases at the Newport prison. The other new case was in a unit that had seen one other positive case from testing conducted a few days ago.
Rachel Feldman, DOC Public Information Officer, said none of the recent cases had resulted in hospitalization or serious symptoms
The facility has been on full lockdown and contact tracing is underway for the most recent cases. Another round of complete testing will be done again Thursday.
There are now 32 COVID-positive inmates at the prison. Seven staff had also tested positive, however, 2 were cleared and are now considered COVID-free said Feldman Wednesday afternoon. None of the recent infections among the incarcerated individuals are considered cleared at this point. Feldman said DOC follows CDC guidance on that determination, which included 10 days of isolation and symptom monitoring, and a decision by DOC’s medical personnel.
As of Wednesday, there were positive cases among staff, inmates or both, at five of Vermont’s six correctional facilities, including 4 additional inmate cases. Those cases, though, were identified during testing in the intake process and pose no risk to the facility’s general population, indicated Feldman.
The cases in Newport had impacted several of the general population units. There are about 400 inmates at the Newport prison.
NEK Cases
The Northeast Kingdom has added 46 cases in the 4 days, with 10 on Saturday, 28 on Sunday (when results from an earlier round of testing at the Newport prison revealed 21 cases), 6 on Monday, and 2 on Tuesday.
In that time frame, the NEK passed the 3,000 case mark. There have now been 3,031 cases with 1,203 in Caledonia County, 1,504 in Orleans County and 324 in Essex County. No new deaths have been recorded in the NEK in the last 2 weeks.
