WEST DANVILLE — The very first time John Moore went out to try mountaineering, he didn’t look back.
That was more than 50 years ago when he was a student at the University of Vermont. The semi-retired engineering geologist who spent the bulk of his career working for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation District out of its National Headquarters in Washington, D.C. as a national hydrogeologist/fluvial geomorphologist and a national geologist, has continued to enjoy the sport despite being the eldest person he knows who continues to ascend mountains the world over.
A native of St. Johnsbury, Moore now lives with his wife Christine in Virginia but returns to the Northeast Kingdom in the summers to spend time at the family camp overlooking Joe’s Pond in West Danville. Moore’s love for the Northeast Kingdom runs deep, and his interest in geology is rooted in his birthplace.
He’s published several professional papers on the geology of the Northeast Kingdom, as well as New Hampshire, and earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Geology from UVM.
During his more than a half-century of expedition-level mountaineering pursuits, Moore, 74, has climbed many mountains, his highest being Huascaran Sur, Peru, 22,205-feet high, the 4th highest peak outside of the Himalayas, in the Andes Cordillera, in 1984.
“I have attempted Ojos del Salado twice (2001 and 2005) in Chile (my friend and I climbed up to 20,550 feet of its 22,608-foot height), it is the second-highest peak in the Andes. Mt. Pissis, Argentina (22,287 feet), the third-highest, and perhaps the remotest of these, in 2005. In 1994, I successfully climbed volcano Mt. Orizaba, Mexico with a friend, 18,491-feet high, the third-highest peak in North America, requires glacial climbing skills,” shared Moore. “I lived seven years in Wyoming in my 30’s, and it was a time I really honed my climbing interests with some great friends, in many single-pitch rock outcrops and innumerable multi-pitch climbs all over the state. I particularly enjoyed the Tetons, an Alpinist’s dream.”
Moore’s most recent climbs include the Colorado Front Range, which he did this last summer. “I did three of the so-called Flatirons, and two routes in El Dorado Canyon, all routes ranged from about 700-feet to 1200-feet long.”
Next June, Moore said, “I plan to climb Sweden’s highest mountain: Kebnekaise, about 7000-feet high. It is 103 miles north of the Arctic Circle and requires a 20-hour train ride north from Stockholm, then a 20-mile hike on foot with all my gear to a base station hut, from which I must hire a guide to ascend the east route by crossing an active glacier, and then up some easy roped sections higher up — an all-day climb with ice axe and crampons (spiked claws for the boots). Usual time is 10 hours to do 9 miles round trip. If I am up to it, I may also do the ‘walk-up’ east route, which is a grueling 12-mile round trip, 10 to 14 hours. Probably will allow 10 days for the whole trip.”
Two years ago, at 72, Moore said, “I spent nine days with one of my favorite guides, Adele Pennington, doing day climbs in the Scottish highlands, including a multi-pitch climb of Tower Ridge, a 2000-foot high wall on Ben Nevis, the United Kingdom’s highest peak. I had plans in 2020 and 2021 to climb with her for a week in northern England’s Lake District, but COVID put the damper on those trips. Perhaps we will get together in 2022.”
“I still enjoy mountaineering on relatively low mountains (like Ben Nevis, and Kebnakaise), say less than 9000 feet in elevation, because I do not fair well anymore at the higher elevations,” explained Moore. “Breathing is extremely challenging! But day climbs are still a joy, hence Colorado and, I hope, the Lake District in England.”
Moore has spent his life training to be in top physical shape for mountaineering, running many 5- and 10-kilometer fun runs and other distances, including up to a half-marathon. “Running (around the calendar all these years) is great for prepping for other physical activities. In my 20’s I was into wild cave exploration, mostly in Indiana where I explored 38 caves, and a few in Wyoming. I have incorporated free-weight lifting over the years, but not as an all-year activity, mainly to prep for climbs. I bike some, too, and canoe on occasion. For the last six years or so, I follow a regimented program called 60-day Revolution, which is a 5-day-a-week exercise program, including HIIT (high intensity interval training).”
In his camp at Joe’s Pond, Moore had laid out much of the gear he uses to ascend rock-faced mountains, offering a bit of a crash course in the terminology, tools and methods one uses to safely tackle the sport he loves.
“Climbing means different things to different people,” he says, “You have to use your hands to ascend … If you slip, you’re going to fall.”
A trusted climbing partner is as serious in rock climbing as the relationship in the military is, in knowing someone has your back and your life is in their hands, explains Moore, a veteran of the U.S. Army.
“Everybody has to be paying attention, listening, not watching jets go by,” he said of how all a climber’s senses must be alert to pick up on every second of what’s happening to remain safe and on-game. “There are signals we use.”
Moore says, “You can’t always see or hear your partner.”
“Everybody has a harness on,” explains Moore, holding up a harness from the many pieces of his rock climbing gear he had laid out. “You’re both roped in to each other and the first guy starts negotiating the wall.”
Moore doesn’t have an exact count of how many climbs he’s taken, but he has ascended mountains all over the world.
With age has come great wisdom and care, and Moore says he’s not what he calls a “hot dog.” “I always turn around (if need be), the mountain’s not going to go anywhere.”
He’s climbed in cold, high altitudes, which calls into play other skills, using an ice axe, special boots, gear for crossing glaciers.
“There are old climbers and there are bold climbers, but there are no old, bold climbers,” shares Moore, stressing that with experience and maturity comes deepened judgment.
Moore graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1965 and spent his working years as a government chief geologist; he continues to work as an engineering geologist for a private firm.
When he was in high school, he was on the small side — 98 pounds was what he weighed in when high school started, and he wasn’t often picked for sports teams. But he was fast and strong and found other things to excel at and found his way to rock climbing as a pursuit he was good at.
“He is still doing things that most people his age aren’t,” observes his wife, Christine. “He persevered; he overcame. That gave you the impetus to get over things, to develop a lifelong interest in keeping fit.”
It was during his senior year at UVM when a friend who had climbed in the Tetons took him out rock climbing. “I begged him to take me to an outcrop, I got hooked, I loved it.”
“I went, and I was hooked, I said, that’s it!”
It’s sometimes tough to find a climbing partner, which is why in recent years as some of his former climbing partners have laid down their gear, he has begun to hire a guide and work with them as a partner when he travels.
“One of the things that’s tough is there are not many people around” who he can climb with these days. “I just hire somebody, a professional.”
During his long climbing career, Moore has climbed the 100 highest peaks in New England, which he said only about 1,000 people have reported doing.
On a climb to Devil’s Tower in northeastern Wyoming two years ago, Moore said he was ascending the popular climbing route which is very challenging when he heard a loud cheer from below.
“My guide, Will Buckman, let me lead the first two pitches (of 6) on the Durance Route, and yup, the three other parties in the queue behind us let up a roar of approval when I finished the tricky leaning column pitch. I honestly have never done anything I felt was worthy of such an accolade, I thought it was for someone else … Will said I was his first client in his 20 years of guiding on the Tower to let them lead. I asked why me, he said ‘I have climbed with you here before, in 2017.’”
When the other people cheered for him, Moore said, “That’s for me … I just flipped out. It was unbelievable.”
“It is just so exhilarating! The camaraderie, the trust in your partner,” he said. “The wilder it is, the better I like it. I don’t like to have lots of people around; I enjoy just me and my partner doing stuff in a wild area if possible.”
Moore said, “I’m a geologist. I like to look at an outcrop and think, ‘Gee, I wonder if I can do that or how would I do that?’ It’s like solving a puzzle.”
And the more challenging the climb, the better, he said.
“You work your way up and up and you say, I did it,” said Moore with a smile.
