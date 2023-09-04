SHEFFIELD — After two years of cold and rain, the 74th Sheffield Field Day on Labor Day - a longstanding holiday tradition - enjoyed bluebird skies and a picture-perfect community festival day.
The absolutely stunner of a day was noted by emcee Patrick Ham, who grew up here, and was a teacher for many years at the Millers Run School before becoming its principal. He’s also the town meeting moderator.
Ham announced right after the parade route had wrapped up, shortly after 10 a.m., “You’ve got a perfect day!”
People had started lining the parade route - Vermont Route 122 - before it was closed for a short time with help from the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department.
Fire trucks from the Sheffield-Wheelock, Lyndonville and Concord departments highlighted the parade, along with street performers from the famed Bread & Puppet Theater in nearby Glover.
A few smaller vehicles and floats, including from the Sheffield Federated Church, also partook in the small, spirited community parade route.
Though the parade was short, the energy at the event was in high-gear and people of all ages crossed Route 122 near the old Sheffield Town Hall, which serves myriad community functions including as the Sheffield Food Pantry, during the year. The parade route had kicked off at the new Sheffield Municipal Building, and worked its way down 122 to the school, then back.
A new offer this year was the new Field Day Chili Cook-off, and inside the old town hall, called Floral Hall on the annual Field Day festival, crock pots were plugged in and simmering away, with a judge’s list next to the hubbub and plans for tasters to line up later in the day, at $5 a person to be a judge and get to taste all that yummy kicky chili.
Steve Avery’s entry was the winner.
Pony pulling was also offered, along with fun and games for little ones, and a 50/50 raffle and bingo inside Floral Hall for adults, along with a red ticket raffle and the famous dessert auction, where pies, cheesecakes, brownies, cookies and more were set out with sign-up sheets for those interested in bidding - you had to be present at 1:30 p.m. to win the dessert you were after, a sign made clear.
There was also a cornhole tournament enjoyed as part of the events.
Inside Floral Hall, a handful of bouquets and crafted items were set up on a table with the community getting to vote on the winners.
The first place went to Michelle Marckres with a bouquet of mostly stunning dahlias and other flowers in a simple clear jar tied with a tasteful natural raffia ribbon; second place went to Suzanne Bartlett for her teddy bear and sunflower wreath; and third place was a 2-way tie between Bev Frost for a bouquet featuring wildflowers and Suzanne Bartlett’s cheery jack-o-lantern doll.
Many local vendors were on hand, offering everything from tie-dyed clothing to essential oils, yard sale treasures, to freeze-dried candy, and lots of different food items.
The Sheffield-Wheelock Volunteer Fire Department’s auxiliary was selling baked goods and hosting a quilt raffle to benefit the two-town volunteer-run department, along with T-shirts sporting the fire department’s logo.
Entertainment was provided by the Sutton River Band.
A food booth was run by volunteers, along with another snack stand offering free items hosted by the Sheffield Federated Church.
According to an announcement, proceeds from the day will go toward the Sheffield/Wheelock Fire Department, with enough left to run the event the next year.
Inside Floral Hall, Suzanne Bartlett had a spirited little contest of her own happening, with a prize to the winner that she made - a bag fashioned from up-cycled men’s vintage neckties.
A question was posed in front of two wrought-iron, antique garden benches, a floral fabric as the backdrop and flowers galore around them, including fresh-picked hydrangeas from Bartlett’s yard.
The benches, clearly refurbished of late with glossy white paint on the ornate ironwork, and roped off as part of the entry display, had been in a prominent, very visible location in town, right on Route 122 for more than 50 years. They were gifted to Bartlett by Sheffield Field Day volunteer Lindsay Hale, whose grandmother had them in her front yard across from the post office for all those years.
Bartlett had wanted to buy them from Hale, but she gave them to her late grandmother Edwina Corliss’longtime friend instead; Mrs. Corliss had been the Sheffield post mistress for many years.
“I want to see how observant people are,” said Bartlett, who sported a green straw hat with a floral ribbon encircling it. Her clue were the flowers - as the benches had been in the flower garden all those years. One lady who walked past the Corliss home for years didn’t recognize them, said Bartlett.
Bartlett and the late Mrs. Corliss were on the Ladies Group together and they were friendly from the post office.
She said she wanted to put in honor or memory of Edwina Corliss in front of the guessing station but that wouldn’t have been a contest, so she decorated with lots of flowers as her clues.
Still, the guessing bench contest was absolutely in honor of Edwina Corliss.
Asked what message she was sending to her late friend with the guessing contest with her garden benches, Bartlett smiled sweetly and said, “I hope you have many beautiful flowers, because flowers just make you happy!”
Ham used his pocket microphone to make a few announcements during the day, including a nod to the owners of a 1976 Pontiac Catalina at the event, driven by Larry and Valerie Gaboriault.
He mused about the route in and out of Sheffield as VT Route 122 opened back up after the parade had concluded and a bit of a backlog of vehicles began slowly advancing, carefully stopping to allow pedestrians to cross.
“There’s no way around … you can’t take a side street in Sheffield, you’ll end up in Sutton or Danville,” said Ham.
Linday Ann Hale contributed to this report with winners’ names as the events were announced during Sheffield Field Day.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.