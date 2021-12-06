Today is the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, which claimed the lives of nearly 2,500 U.S. service members on ships stationed off the Hawaiian island. The horrific event makes Dec. 7, 1941 a date that U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt accurately predicted “would live in infamy.”
The surprise attack by the Japanese thrust the U.S. into a war with Japan and Germany that claimed the lives or nearly 417,000 U.S. military men and women.
In 1941, prior to the U.S. entry into the war, military personnel totaled just over 1.8 million; by the time Germany and Japan surrendered in 1945 that total had risen to over 12.2 million American servicemen and women.
