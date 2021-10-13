$846,615.50 2022 Budget For NEKWMD Approved

LYNDONVILLE — A proposed budget of $846,615.50 for the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District (NEKWMD) was presented and approved Tuesday to the waste district’s board of supervisors, who represent more than 40 towns served across the region.
The budget passed with a near-unanimous vote, with one nay, from Lyndon, whose representative asked to delay action so more information on tire costs could be certain before the board took action. The head of the waste district said those figures would not affect the bottom line, and after reviewing the draft budget, the proposal was approved.
Supervisors from the towns attending the meeting both in-person at the waste district and online via Zoom were walked through the proposed budget by NEKWMD Executive Director Paul Tomasi, who also provided the 2021 budget figures including actuals as of Oct. 6, and the 2022 proposed budget figures.
The proposed 2021 budget for the waste district was $809,527, but the actuals to date as outlined during the Tuesday evening meeting stand at $763,331.17, Tomasi’s presentation detailed.
A total of 26 towns were represented at the meeting, with 23 needed for a quorum, and one additional board member joined later who covers two towns, bringing the total towns represented for the meeting to 28, Tomasi noted.
He welcomed a new board member from Westfield as the board meeting opened, Jacques Couture, who will be filling the spot recently opened by the passing of Yves Daigle. Couture said he has been on his town’s select board for many years, and believes the work performed by the NEKWMD and its Board of Supervisors is important.
The board discussed briefly the desire to plant a tree in the town of Westfield, and Couture said, “We think it’s a great idea. We had a select board meeting last night … we think that at the town clerk’s office, we’ve got a spot that would be pretty good for that.” At the last meeting of the NEKWMD board, the decision to purchase and plant a tree in Daigle’s honor was approved unanimously.
“I’d like not only a tree, but a small plaque to go along with it,” said Tomasi. “I think the board would be more than happy to do that.”
Board member Steve Barrup made a motion early in the meeting to approve the draft budget as presented, a motion which got a quick second, then led to a brief discussion.
Cost of living raises were given to employees at a rate of roughly 3.6 percent, based on the Consumer Price Index for the preceding 12 months, which is about 5.5 percent. Tomasi said several employees who were making the least amount of money at the waste district got slightly higher raises.
Nick Rivers, chair of the board, said it’s difficult to find good help, and the raises are below the CPI.
“The entire increase from 2021 to 2022 is really on the sale of recyclables,” noted Tomasi, saying markets have been strong. He said, “We’re actually at our target now, and we still have two months left.”
Gray asked about the overtime budgeted. Tomasi said, “In the years past we have budgeted as much as $5,000 … if the work load doesn’t require it, we certainly won’t be spending it.”
The waste district has spent about $600 in overtime thus far this year, noted Rivers.
In his background notes for the meeting, Tomasi noted that, “The 2022 proposal represents an increase of 4.6% compared to the 2021 budget. All of the increase is attributable to the increase in recycling markets. We should hit that mark by the end of October, so there is an additional cushion if market prices begin to drop.”
“The 2022 proposal does not include any changes in hauling fees or the surcharge rate. It does include a drop in the per capita assessment of 10 cents – from $0.94/person to $0.84/person. This decrease represents the savings recognized by refinancing the baler as part of switching banks. We will be making our third baler payment in November 2021. We will have two remaining payments.”
Tomasi noted, “There are two other fees we are still exploring for 2022. (1) An RFP has been issued for the composting services, which the cost per tote is currently $13.50. We are not sure what to expect; however, a modest increase would not be surprising, and (2) The Executive Committee discussed adding a 3rd category to the tire pricing schedule.”
“We are currently running a fairly large deficit between tires receipts and tire expenses,” Tomasi wrote, “We think we are not collecting enough for tires larger than 23 inches. We are in the process of determining what the third category should be per tire. We have also been notified by our tire vendor that their per-ton fee will increase from $130/ton to $180/ton, so we may need to adjust fees for the smaller tires as well. We did increase tire prices last year and included a little extra, so it is not clear at this point what the new rates should be. I expect to have the compost tote fee and the tire fees for the November meeting.”
He told the board on Tuesday that a separate category may be created for large truck tires, creating a category between 18 and 23 inches, then a category that’s 24 inches or above, and they would cost more. Now, the waste district is not covering its costs for the larger sized tires, said Tomasi, “I think it’s really creating another category, we may keep $7 for the 18-23” and then maybe charge $20 for tires larger than that.” He noted that tire prices will be increasing the first of the year and the district will be increasing its rates accordingly from $130 a ton to $180/ton.
“So that’s a pretty dramatic increase,” noted Tomasi.
Lyndon Tax Issue/Host Town Agreement
Tomasi also gave the board a brief update on the host town agreement being developed with the town of Lyndon and the mediation the district has been involved in, saying, “We really are getting towards the end of this process.” He said the issue would be on the November agenda for the board to discuss.
The district and town have been at odds for some time over the town’s attempt to tax the district’s property in town and the NEKWMD maintaining the district is a municipality and therefore tax-exempt.
Tomasi said, “The stipulation from the court clarifies our tax-exempt status.”
“You shouldn’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure that out,” said one of the board of supervisors.
“It’s been a long process, but thankfully, I think we’re nearing the end,” said Tomasi.
