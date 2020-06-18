8th Grade Grads Seek Compensation From Canceled Class Trip

Recent 8th grade graduates from Glover couldn’t take their class trip this year because of COVID-19, but students and parents who raised funds for the trip believe the money belongs to the grads.
At issue is about $22,000. The money was raised through various events in order to pay for the 11 graduating 8th graders to take a trip to New York City. When the pandemic struck in March, it was determined that the trip would not go as planned. The money resides in a school account, but students and their parents say since the money was meant for the 8th graders to use it should benefit them in particular and not the school in general.
“The students would either like the money to be divided equally into scholarships that they can use to advance their education, or used to purchase technical support like laptops or software that they can use in high school,” St. Johnsbury attorney Amy Davis said. She is counseling the students and parents.
“The parents have enlisted me to help,” said Davis. “If necessary we’ll file an injunction.”
The money matter will be discussed at a meeting of the Lake Region Union Elementary-Middle School District board on Monday.
The questions of unspent class trip money in Glover and other district schools has come up during most of the board meetings since March. Most recently, minutes from a June 8 meeting note, “Patrick Butterfield [a parent] from Orleans discussed the 8th Grade trip fundraising and heard that a principal had shared that students are receiving a $250 gift card and the rest of the money was going to school improvement.”
Later in the meeting the topic was mentioned again with the minutes stating that principals in the district are giving out gift cards and determining what to do with any funds leftover. Options mentioned included school property improvements.
“The idea that the school would keep the money is just unconscionable,” said Davis.
She said the students and parents worked hard to raise the money. “They met monthly to plan,” said Davis. “This was just a tremendous amount of work that the kids and parents put in.”
Over the course of nine months multiple fundraising events were held to include bake sales, sporting tournaments and a dance for adults.
Davis said no one disputes the decision to cancel the trip.
School officials from the district first started discussing the class trip money at a meeting on April 13.
Minutes from the meeting note, “Some discussion of who is responsible for the funds. The funds are under the jurisdiction of each school … Also, discussion of returning money directly to the 8th grade student’s families. There was a suggestion to have principals and current 8th graders make suggestions.”
The next meeting on April 27 indicated that the principals and 8th graders had considered the issue. “One idea is to use some of the money for 8th graders to use on school supplies for them in high school. Others ideas included to make the trip in August, use for a graduation party, or make a local trip.”
The April 27 minutes also note other trips planned by 8th grade classes in the district that were lost to COVID were to Lake George, Springfield, Mass. and Washington DC.
The class trip money discussion at the May 4 meeting mentioned a possible Glover plan. “One idea for Glover is to do a smaller trip and then use the balance of the money as a scholarship after they graduate from high school but not dependent on them going to college.” The minutes note that this option seems “a little tricky to set up and administer.”
Two weeks later the board had no solid plan as minutes from May 18 state officials were still working on it.
Supt. Beverly Davis was not available for comment Thursday.
Davis said none of the Glover students wish for a cash payout, which she said would equal $2,086 per student. “Remarkably, they have all opted not to ask for cash and instead is asking the school board to use the money to support their education,” said Davis.
